Coronavirus closes Stan’s Donuts, a UCLA device in Westwood

Stan’s Donuts, Westwood’s beloved donut shop that fed and comforted generations of UCLA students, teachers, staff, locals and tourists, has closed.

The store served its last batch of donuts on Thursday. In a report posted on his website, founder and owner Stan Berman wrote that the closure was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with a sad heart that I inform you that I made the decision to close my doors and that today will be the last day when I make donuts,” wrote Berman. “Unfortunately COVID-19 made the decision earlier, but I hope you will remember how our donuts made you smile for many years to come.”

The news was first reported by UCLA’s Daily Bruin newspaper.

Denise Snead, wearing a mask and black gloves, stopped by Stan’s Donuts on Friday to pick up donuts and was disappointed to see the store closed.

“Oh no,” she said, reading a sign posted on the window.

She said that a friend brought Winchell’s donuts to work recently, and that made her want Stan’s Donuts.

“I am so disappointed and so sad to see them closed. COVID-19 has just ruined everything, ”said Snead.

A message from Stan Berman posted on a Stan’s Donuts window: “Thank you for being with me for all these years.” (Alene Tchekmedyian / Los Angeles Times)

Berman, a third generation baker, opened his shop in 1965 in the heart of Westwood Village, at the intersection of Broxton and Weyburn avenues, opposite the Fox Theater. Originally called Corner Shoppe, Berman described his business as “the smallest little store you have ever seen in your life” to Huell Howser in an episode of the popular KCET travel program “California’s Gold”.

“We smell the whole area but we have a good smell. It’s cinnamon and peanut butter, ”said Berman. “I have [customers] come from all over the country and mainly from all over the world – the Philippines, Israel. I made friends here, from Nobel Prize winning doctors to university chancellors. “

Stan’s Donuts was known for his unique donut designs. The Peanut Butter Pocket – a donut stuffed with peanut butter topped with chocolate icing and chocolate chips – was renamed the Huell after Howser’s visit. It has become the most popular donut in the store.

The Simpson, with its pink glaze and colorful glitter, looked like the donuts that Homer Simpson frequently indulged in the animated series Fox. For the show’s 20th anniversary, producers shipped several boxes of a dozen donuts to Fox affiliates.

“It’s the donut he eats all the time. It’s his favorite donut,” said Berman.

Berman’s shop inspired entrepreneur Rich Labriola, and the couple have forged a relationship around their shared passion for donuts. Labriola opened Stan’s Donuts & Coffee in Chicago in 2014 and has since opened several other locations.

Berman, too, expanded to several other locations, but ultimately decided to stay with its original store, closing others over the years.

In his goodbye note, Berman wrote to clients that “support and friendship means more than you know.

“Thank you for being with me for all these years.”