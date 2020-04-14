Coronavirus cases exceed 1.9 million worldwide: live updates

Responding to criticism of his administration’s response to the coronavirus, President Donald Trump touted his decision to limit travel from regions with more coronavirus cases than in the United States at the time.

Trump told reporters on Monday, “I banned China, do you think it was easy? Then I banned Europe and many said it was an incredible thing to do.”

When asked later if he would be willing to lift travel restrictions as part of the country’s opening, Trump added, “Right now, we have a very strict ban. We will continue until they heal. “

The facts first: It is misleading to call the travel restrictions that Trump announced against China and Europe a ban because they contained multiple exemptions. Only foreign nationals who were in China, the Schengen area in Europe, the United Kingdom or Ireland in the last 14 days are strictly prohibited from entering the United States.

At February 2, US citizens who had stayed in the Chinese province of Hubei in the two weeks preceding their return to the United States are subject to a mandatory quarantine of up to 14 days upon their return to the United States. US citizens returning from the rest of mainland China may also face 14 days of quarantine after undergoing health checks at certain ports of entry.

The largest European travel suspension Trump announced on March 11 that it applies to the 26 countries of the Schengen area, a European area in which people can move freely across internal borders without being subject to border controls. While Trump initially identified the UK as exempt, Ireland, Croatia, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Serbia, Armenia, Montenegro, Belarus and Russia are countries which are not in the Schengen area and therefore also exempt from the restrictions. On March 14, the ban was extended to include foreign nationals traveling from the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The restrictions also did not apply to US citizens returning from Europe, as well as permanent US residents and certain family members of citizens and permanent residents.

