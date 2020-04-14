Connecticut to reassess open economy after May 20

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he would not open the state economy until May 20.

“We’re just getting started and I don’t feel comfortable at all yet,” said Lamont on CNN “New day” Tuesday.

The governor said Connecticut has “stepped up” testing, but it is only “2,000 or 3,000 per day”.

“We have a long way to go. But if you want to revive this economy, I have to make sure that people go back to work and that they are safe,” he said, noting the lack of masks and test equipment.

He was asked if he has an approximate time to find out when he could open up the economy and ease restrictions on spreading the coronavirus, Lamont said May 20.

“I told the people of Connecticut on May 20 that we will make a decision on how and when we can really start to open things up,” he said. “I think it will take another month to be careful and test before we get more aggressive.”

He said hospitalizations in the state are stabilizing – “at least it’s not going to increase exponentially.”

Like other governors, Lamont said parts of his state are still very infected, but some rural areas don’t have the same level of infection.

Connecticut, which has more than 13,000 cases, is part of a group of Northeastern states that have formed a regional task force focused on gradually opening up their economies.

“Everyone is very impatient to get out of the house, go back to work, shake up the economy,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday. “What the art form is going to be here is to do it intelligently, do it productively and do it in a coordinated way. Nobody has done it before. “

Along with New York and Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island participate.

California, Washington and Oregon have created a similar group.

The development is at odds with President Trump, who created a White House task force to reopen the economy.

Trump has said he has “full authority” over when and how to loosen the restrictions.

“When someone is president of the United States, authority is complete. Governors know this, “said Trump during the White House coronavirus briefing on Monday.

“You have a few bands of Democratic governors, but they will agree,” said Trump. “They will agree. But the authority of the President of the United States over the subject we are talking about is total. “