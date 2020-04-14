Citing coronavirus, states urge Supreme Court to reconsider “public office” rule

New York, Connecticut and Vermont asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to consider lifting or modifying a decision in February that allowed the Trump administration to implement the so-called “public office” immigration rule. States have warned that the settlement has a “destructive” impact on the nation’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Attorneys General of the Northeast Three States said the general rule discourages immigrants from accessing medical care and public benefits, hampering national efforts to contain the highly contagious virus, which has killed more than 23,000 people in the United States. Statements from doctors, local officials and lawyers who said that immigrants across the country were afraid of compromising their immigration status by seeking medical treatment and government assistance.

“Although this case has always concerned public health and welfare issues, the COVID-19 epidemic and its ramifications for public health and the economy present sudden and austere new circumstances that had not been resolved. examined before by the Court and have considerably changed and amplified the irreparable damage caused by the Rule “, we read in the filing of the three States.

The rule, which was initially blocked by several courts last year up to the Supreme Court intervened in February, has reworked the centuries-old term “public office” in US law and has given immigration officials more power to deny green cards or visas to immigrants or potential immigrants they deem dependent – or could count – some public benefits in the United States.

Since immigrants to the United States who apply for green card status are not eligible for most social protection programs, the rule mainly affects those seeking to settle in the country from abroad. In determining whether potential immigrants are likely to become a “public office”, caseworkers now take into account their wealth, age, academic skills, command of the English language and their health.

In one of the statements in the Monday file, Eden Almasude, a doctor at the Yale School of Medicine, said that two of his patients feared access to medical treatment for the coronavirus because they thought it “could have a negative impact on their immigration status. ” Almasude also detailed cases of other immigrants with symptoms of coronavirus who are afraid of being tested.

The rule also affected immigrants affected by the paralysis of the US economy, said Almasude. “Recently, one of my clients described how they had lost their income and faced food insecurity. However, they did not want to ask for food stamp benefits because they feared it would look” bad “on a immigration application for such benefits, “he wrote in his statement.

In another statement, senior official at the New York office of immigrant affairs, Betta Mostofi, said her team had received calls from green card holders who feared that the application for unemployment benefits could have negative consequences. on future petitions to adjust their status.

In California’s Salina Valley, immigrant farm workers with possible coronavirus symptoms don’t go to hospital for fear of “negative consequences of immigration” if they use publicly funded medical treatment, according to a statement from Doctor Pedro Moreno, who directs the response to the coronavirus for the clinics of the Monterrey county health department.

Farm workers were excluded from the California home order because their work was deemed essential during the pandemic. Moreno said he believed many of them had been infected by other farm workers in the field. He said he asked immigrants with symptoms to stay home, but they told him they couldn’t stop working.

“They have no other income or resources, and their families will otherwise go hungry,” wrote Moreno. “They are afraid to apply for nutrition assistance programs, such as CalFresh, the California Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, for fear that if they receive these benefits, the public fee rule will negatively affect their immigration status to the ‘to come up.”

Moreno said some agricultural workers suffering from extreme anxiety and depression following the pandemic are also afraid of receiving behavioral health services.

As the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted American life in recent weeks, advocates and states have called on the administration to stop applying the new public charges test until the public health crisis subsides. .

Last month, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which enforces the rule, said it would not suspend the test. But the agency issued a statement urge immigrants with symptoms of COVID-19 to seek medical attention. The USCIS stated that it would not consider “tests, treatment or preventive care (including vaccines, if a vaccine becomes available) related to COVID-19” in determining whether an immigrant or a potential immigrant is – or is likely to become – a “public office.”

In addition, the USCIS said it would allow immigrants to indicate whether social distancing or quarantine measures had an impact on their work and education, and prompted them to use public benefits during the crisis. “For example, if the foreigner is prevented from working or going to school, and has to rely on public benefits during the COVID-19 epidemic and the recovery phase, the foreigner can provide an explanation and relevant supporting documents, “said the March statement. .

In Monday’s case, however, lawyers and doctors said the statement had done little to ease the anxiety among immigrant communities.

“Fear and confusion persisted in my patient population regarding public fees and access to care and other benefits related to COVID-19, even after the publication of this advice,” wrote Moreno. “Many of my patients don’t seem to be aware of the advice.”