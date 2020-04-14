Christian McCaffrey Signs Record Contract To Become The NFL’s Highest Paid Ball Holder

The new agreement means that McCaffrey would earn an average of $ 16 million a year. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN, citing anonymous sources separately, reported the contract agreement. McCaffrey retweeted the news published by ESPN journalist Adam Schefter.
On average, McCaffrey’s earnings would exceed the annual salary of the Dallas Cowboys, ball carrier Ezekiel Elliott, who was previously the highest paid ball carrier, the sources reported. Elliott earns $ 15 million a season.
“I’m so excited to continue my career in Caroline,” said McCaffrey ESPN. “I would like to thank Mr. (David) Tepper, Marty Hurney and coach (Matt) Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all of my teammates for their help throughout the process.! “

CNN reached out to the Carolina Panthers.

McCaffrey was chosen with the eighth overall draft of the 2017 draft by the Stanford University Panthers.

The 23-year-old, who was entering the fourth year of his rookie contract with two years remaining, is now hired to play in Carolina until the end of the 2025 season.

Join the ranks of legends

Being the highest paid ball carrier in NFL history is McCaffrey’s reward for becoming the third ball carrier in league history to both run at least 1,000 yards and gain 1,000 yards in the same season.

He joined Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) after finishing with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards last season, as well as 19 total touchdowns.

McCaffrey, the son of three-time Super Bowl winner Ed McCaffrey, recorded 116 catches in 2019, the highest number ever by a ball carrier and breaking his own record of 107 set in 2018.

McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

He has won two All-Pro caps in his three NFL seasons, including an honor for the first team in 2019.

During their time with the Panthers, the team had an overall record of 23-25.

New Orleans Saints Receiver General Michael Thomas, who broke the single-season receptions record last year (149), called McCaffrey announced contract with “smart money”, while former McCaffrey teammate Greg Olsen said he was “beyond what he deserved”.


