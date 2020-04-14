Chris Cuomo cancels CNN concert during COVID-19 merger

Chris Cuomo’s coronavirus-induced fever may have subsided, but the CNN anchor was hot on Monday, breaking loose during his gigantic prime-time concert and shooting President Trump as “full of shit.”

Longtime cable animator, 49, had an existential mini-crisis on his SiriusXM show, claiming that his battle with COVID-19 made him rethink his values ​​and question his position as a public figure .

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” said Cuomo.

“I don’t like what I do professionally … I don’t like to indulge in rationality, hyperpartisanism, I no longer think it is worth my time.”

He then embarked on a story about a “losing biker” who confronted him on Easter Sunday outside his house in Southampton. Despite his diagnosis, Cuomo said he wished he could act like an ordinary Joe and take on the biker.

“I don’t want any of you to have the right to face me in front of my children or to judge what I say or to judge what I think,” said Cuomo. “I don’t want it. It matters to me.”

“I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut up … I don’t understand what I do for a living.”

Speaking of his work as host of “Cuomo Prime Time” on CNN, the Queens-born presenter said that he did not want to spend his time “tampering with things that I find ridiculous”.

For example, “talk to Democrats about things I don’t really mean to say” and “talk to Republicans about what they think they should say.”

He also wants to stop analyzing the president, “Who we all know is full of shit by design.”

As a public figure, Cuomo said that he had to tolerate others’ opinions about himself – and it just wasn’t worth it anymore.

“I don’t think it’s worth it to me because I don’t think I mean enough, I don’t think I count enough, I don’t think I can really change anything, when am i really doing? “

“I am essentially seen as a success in a system that I do not like,” he continued. “I am considered good on television and defending different positions … but I don’t know if I enjoy these things, certainly not as much as I enjoy being able to live my life on my own terms.”

When the biker confronted him, Cuomo said he wanted to respond, heated when he detailed how the guy “didn’t know the rules” and how he made sure to take social distancing measures.

But “here I am in an almost helpless position against this asshole because I am a celebrity and he has the right to say what he wants from me.”

“And I have to take it, or it’ll call the New York Post and lie about something and then I’ll have to deal with it,” said Cuomo, referring to the widely covered and taped incident last August , when he launched into a blasphemous rant against a man who called him “Fredo”.

Chris, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, said that being able to defend yourself without fear means more to him than the millions he earns each year.

“I don’t want a fatiguing biker losing weight to park and enter my space and talk about bullshit – for me, I don’t want to hear it,” he said.

“I care more than making millions of dollars a year … because I saved my money and I don’t need it anymore.”