Chip Ganassi Racing, sponsor drop Kyle Larson after racial insult

Each time Kyle Larson’s indefinite suspension ends, the NASCAR driver will need to find a new team.

After Larson said the word N on Saturday night in a virtual race that was broadcast live, Chip Ganassi Racing ended his relationship with the 27-year-old on Monday.

“After careful consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has decided to end his relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” said the outfit. said in a statement. “As we said before, Kyle’s comments were both offensive and unacceptable, especially given the value of our organization. As we continued to assess the situation with all concerned, it became clear that this was the only appropriate step to take. “

In addition to CGR, Larson has been abandoned by several sponsors: McDonald’s, Credit One Bank and Clover have all ended their sponsorship.

The three companies sponsored Larson’s car last year during the NASCAR Cup point races. They each issued statements Monday denouncing Larson’s language and supporting his suspension for an indefinite period by NASCAR and CGR.

Larson dropped the racial outburst at an iRacing exhibit on Saturday night. The race was broadcast live on Twitch and at one point, but Larson thought he had lost communication with his team.

“Can’t you hear me?” Said Larson. “Hey (racial insult).”

Larson apologized on Monday, but the damage has already been done.

“I just want to say that I’m sorry,” said Larson. “(Sunday evening), I made a mistake and said a word that should never, never be said. There is no excuse for this. I was not brought up that way. This is just a horrible thing to say and I am very sorry for my friends, my family, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community. I understand the irreparable damage. I wanted to let you know how sorry I am and I hope everyone stays safe in these crazy times. “