China’s wet markets resume business, despite calls from the United States to shut them down

Wet markets in China – such as the one where the coronavirus outbreak is believed to have originated – have resumed operations, despite calls from US authorities to keep them closed.

Since last week, Beijing lifted the closure of the city of Wuhan, its markets – which sell freshly slaughtered animals, fish and a variety of exotic wild animals – have also been allowed to reopen.

The Chinese Communist Party linked Global Times reported that they are expected to comply with strict security requirements to stop the spread of the virus.

The store said buyers entering Baishazhou market – Wuhan’s largest wet market – had to take their temperature and show a green card designating them free from symptoms of coronavirus.

Huanan Seafood’s wholesale market – which has been cited as the likely epicenter of the epidemic, possibly after jumping from animals to humans – is expected to be closed completely, AFP reported last month.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert with the White House coronavirus task force, said last week that China should close all wet markets because of the danger.

“It bothers me how, when we have so many diseases that emanate from this unusual human-animal interface, that we just don’t shut it down,” Fauci told “Fox & Friends”. “I don’t know what else has to happen to make us appreciate this.”

Senator Lindsey Graham said that Beijing’s refusal to close the markets could affect the trade alliance between the two countries.

“If you don’t close these wet markets, our trading relationship will change,” said the South Carolina Republican earlier this month.

“What can China do to help the world? Close these markets, ”continued Graham.

The pandemic, first reported in Wuhan in December, has since spread rapidly around the world, infecting almost 2 million people and killing more than 116,000 people.

