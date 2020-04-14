Chicago man who pushed Marine veteran on way to oncoming train is charged with murder

Ryan Munn, 18, was charged with first degree murder after “beating and pushing” 29-year-old Mamadou Balde in a passing train, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The incident, which began as a confrontation between Munn, another man, and Balde, occurred last Tuesday.

Balde, a Marine veteran who toured Afghanistan twice, suffered multiple blunt injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation continues as detectives continue to search for other people of interest involved in the incident,” a Chicago police spokesperson told CNN.

The incident was filmed on surveillance footage, which the police did not reveal. Munn and the other man, who was not named or charged, were seen on the same platform as Balde when he approached them and had a brief conversation, read a document provided to CNN through the prosecution. A southbound redline train stopped on the platform, when Balde, seen on a video smiling and laughing, seemed “jokingly” to raise his arms with his closed fist as if he was going to fight the men , according to the document. Munn and the other anonymous offender hit Balde and pushed him onto the train. Balde fell between two cars and “was stuck with the lower half of his torso between the cars and his upper torso sticking out on the platform”, and the train dragged his body along the platform as it continued to move, according to the document. Finally, the document says that Balde was trapped, suffering multiple blast injuries before his body dislodged and “rested on the platform”. The two men fled the scene. After Munn’s arrest, he told authorities that his intention was to “injure the victim and push him to the ground,” but Balde instead fell on the train, the document said. Kristina Yi, head of the Cook County Public Defender Homicide Task Force, told CNN Munn that “she has not yet been assigned an assistant public defender.” Munn is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 17, a spokesman for the Cook County state attorney’s office told CNN.

CNN’s Konstantin Toropin contributed to this report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/jSLqEZMSlCY/index.html