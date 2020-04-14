Chernobyl fires under control, according to Ukrainian authorities

There is no longer an “open fire” but grass and brush are still smoldering, said the Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Three planes, three helicopters and more than 400 firefighters were used to control the fire that raged for several days.

Forest fires are not uncommon in the deserted 1,000 square mile exclusion zone, which was evacuated following the devastating 1986 explosion at the nuclear power plant that sent radioactive fallout across Europe, exposing millions of people to dangerous radiation levels.

There were concerns that the fires would overwhelm the nuclear power plant and a radioactive waste storage facility.

Emergency services said on Tuesday that radiation levels in Kiev and the surrounding area were “within normal limits”. On Monday, Chernobyl tour operator Yaroslav Yemelianenko reported that fires were burning within two kilometers (1.2 miles) of the nuclear reactors and the storage facility in a Facebook video. “The situation is critical. The exclusion zone is blazing. Local authorities report that everything is under control, but in fact the fires are quickly spreading to new territories,” he wrote in the post. Any slow combustion in the remaining exclusion zone will be extinguished in “a few more days,” according to a statement from the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Chernobyl explosion killed 31 people and millions more were exposed to dangerous radiation levels. The final death toll from long-term radiation exposure is highly controversial. Although the UN predicted up to 9,000 cancer-related deaths in 2005, Greenpeace subsequently estimated up to 200,000 deaths, taking into account other health problems linked to the disaster. For more than two decades, authorities have maintained the exclusion zone around the reactor, including the town of Pripyat, which once housed 50,000 people. However, in recent years, Chernobyl has become a popular site for tourists, despite its tragic history. The number of visitors has increased sharply following an HBO mini-series on the tragedy that aired in 2019, and the Ukrainian government decided to designate it as an official tourist attraction in July.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/576gHHeNP1s/index.html