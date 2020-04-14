Cheap oil is not going away, even after record production declines

“It will stabilize things a bit. It will slow the bleeding,” said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData. “But that is absolutely not enough to rebalance the market.”

US oil prices rose about 1% to $ 23 a barrel during the afternoon trading. This is a far cry from the record 32% recorded in the first week of April when Trump first touted the significant cuts in OPEC production.

“Implosion of demand”

The central problem remains the collapse of the world thirst for oil. The coronavirus pandemic has caused countless thefts. The highways remain empty. Many factories are still dark.

Bank of America now predicts that demand will average 9.2 million barrels per day in 2020, more than double the 4.4 million decrease initially planned.

“The implosion in demand is immediate and deep, while the decline in supply is likely to occur in stages,” Bank of America wrote in a report on Monday.

The good news is that reductions in OPEC + supply reduce the immediate risk of disaster in the oil market. Demand collapsed at such an astounding rate – and supply increased – that the world was quickly run out of space to store the oil. And reaching “longshoremen”, as it is called in the industry, could have sent oil plunging to single digits or even into negative territory in some places.

“This prevents the impending slow-down car accident,” said Michael Tran, director of global energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “Dodging this iceberg is extremely constructive. But in the short term, we continue to fall prey to the coronavirus.”

Storage space is always pushed to the limit

Others fear that the storage iceberg has not been completely avoided.

Even after the OPEC + deal, Bank of America warned that it still plans to increase inventories by 12 million barrels per day in the second quarter and 1.5 million barrels in the third quarter.

This will push “global storage capacity to the limit … Many downside risks remain,” wrote strategists at Bank of America.

Part of the problem is that the production reductions may not be as large as expected. Goldman Sachs says OPEC production is down only 7.2 million barrels a day from average levels in the first quarter. And OPEC and its allies are known to “cheat” by producing more than they say.

Even if OPEC members fully comply and 50% of the rest of the world, the deal will cut actual production by just 4.3 million barrels a day from first quarter levels, said Goldman Sachs.

“Today’s agreement leaves voluntary reductions too little and too late to avoid breaking storage capacity,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a report on Sunday evening. In fact, the bank said “no voluntary reduction could be large enough” to offset the declines in demand.

In other words, market forces will be necessary to cause sharp declines in production in the United States and elsewhere.

Oil bankruptcies loom

Goldman Sachs said that even if oil prices rebounded in the long term, for now there will be a new “weakness” in oil prices, perhaps even below the bank’s short-term forecasts of $ 20 .

This is good news for American consumers facing deep economic uncertainty.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline dropped to just $ 1.87 per gallon, according to AAA . This is down from $ 2.30 a month ago and well below the levels of $ 2.82 recorded a year ago.

However, few drivers can take advantage of cheap gas due to the health crisis. The vast majority of the country has been forced to work from home. And car travel is not an option either.

Rystad Energy recently estimated that 140 US oil producers could file for bankruptcy this year if oil stays at $ 20 a barrel, followed by another 400 in 2021. This would lead to the loss of countless jobs.

Trump: OPEC + wants to cut 20 million barrels a day

This may explain why Trump suggested that the production cuts are deeper than people think.

“Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC + is seeking to reduce is 20 million barrels per day, not the 10 million that is commonly reported,” Trump said in a tweet.

However, analysts have expressed doubts about the claim, saying it would likely include supply cuts in non-OPEC countries like the United States. But these cuts are market driven and not voluntary. This is not what moves the needle of the oil market.

All of this means that a rapid return to healthy oil prices is probably not on the cards – despite the aggressive measures taken by OPEC and Russia.

“The $ 50 scenario is extremely wacky in the short term because the coronavirus continues to take the oil market hostage,” said RBC’s Tran.