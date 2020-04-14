Charles Oakley Adds Patrick Ewing and Bernard King to Knick List

Charles Oakley takes a break from his quarrel with James Dolan and instead focuses on several prominent former Knicks.

Oakley, the longtime former Knick who hasn’t returned to the Garden since his infamous arrest in February 2017, said he wanted to “slap” Bernard King and blamed Patrick Ewing’s lack of leadership for never winning a team. title in its time.

“He never put us on the back as he should have because every adversity he got away from”, Oakley said of Ewing on CBS Sports Radio. “He gave the same f – king answer after all 82 games of the year.”

Oakley, 56, called Ewing “high maintenance” and said it was all about the Hall of Fame player who is now coaching at Georgetown.

“You have to be special to play with Patrick,” said Oakley. “You had to do so much out of the ordinary just to be on the team, and it hurt sometimes. As a team, we are supposed to be close and together. It was not this. We had to make sure he was happy. He didn’t care if we [were] happy or not. It’s a sad situation, and I see why the Knicks won’t give him a job. He treated them badly – backwards. Chris [Childs] will tell you. It was hard to play with, but I didn’t have a problem with it because I understand. “Mase” [Anthony Mason] had a problem with that because Mase always shouted and criticized him. “

Oakley, a voice critic for Dolan and the Knicks, was handcuffed and arrested during a game on February 8, 2017 at the Garden and banned by Dolan, who suggested he had an alcohol problem. The two are still involved in a lawsuit by Oakley against the president of the MSG. The match after the incident, Latrell Spreewell, who had not been seen in the franchise since his exchange in 2003, showed up and sat down next to Dolan. King was there too beside him.

“I just don’t want to be with these guys,” said Oakley. “A lot of the guys I played with, I just lost respect for them because I went to war for them. I protected them, from Patrick downstairs. Patrick just talked about it two weeks ago. But I could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Three years later, it’s really over. It’s a publicity stunt. “

Childs made similar feelings recently, calling Sprewell “a pawn,” in the long-standing feud. As for King, he told Oakley that his wife wanted to go to a game, and that’s why he was there that night. Oakley has not forgiven him.

“I wanted to hit Bernard. Serious, ”he said. “I lost so much respect for him. I can’t even talk to her. “