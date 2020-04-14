CDC chief called for coronavirus mitigation in late February

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that he had called for intensified mitigation efforts in New York and other affected states in early March, weeks before the White House did. implements social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“As of February 28 – as we enter March – we have recognized the different areas where mitigation is now important,” said Dr. Robert Redfield the show “Today”.

“The CDC has sent recommendations to Washington, California, New York and Florida recommending expanding mitigation in these areas.”

Redfield also said that before the lifting of home support measures so that businesses can reopen, comprehensive tests must be available for those who have contracted the virus and others who may benefit from immunity.

“There is no doubt that we have to reopen properly,” said Redfield, explaining that it should be “a step-by-step, step-by-step process that has to be data-driven” and could happen county by county.

Screening people who are already immunized will mean “more confidence” in the communities, “especially in the health care setting”.

He told host Savannah Guthrie that the United States is “nearing the top” and could reach it as early as this week, and that cases across the country are “stabilizing.”

“You will know when you are at the top when the next day is actually less than the day before,” said Redfield.

He also thanked the American people for practicing social distancing, saying that if the death toll was “unfortunately still too high”, it would ultimately be “much less” than previous models had expected.

Redfield and the National Institute of Health’s best immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, recommended that the White House launch guidelines on social distancing in late February, but no action was taken for about three weeks more. late.

President Trump is anxious to end home orders so that the failed economy is operational.