by April 14, 2020 Top News
Captain Captain thanks medical staff for help in the fight against coronaviruses

https://twitter.com/krisvancleave/status/1249151135073656833

It was the touching moment when a United Airlines pilot asked his passengers bound for Newark to thank those of them who were heading to the tri-state region to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m Captain Jim Crail. I’m going to order United flight 2453. It provides non-stop service to beautiful Newark. I will be joined by First Officer Brian McCasey, “he told his passengers at the Washington Dulles gate, KXNET reported.

“Brian and I have women who are nurses and I understand that we have quite a few people who will get on this plane to the Tri-State area to volunteer to help as health professionals”, he continues.

“I would like to ask you all to stand up. I know my wife would be totally embarrassed if I asked them to do so,” he said, his voice cracking. “On behalf of everyone in the Tri-State area, from the rest of the country and from United Airlines, I really appreciate it and thank you for what you are willing to volunteer for. ”

On Sunday, Crail posted on Twitter: “It was my personal honor for me and my crew to take these brave people to the heart of the battle against COVID-19.”


Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/14/united-captain-thanks-medical-staff-helping-in-coronavirus-fight/

