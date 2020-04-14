California police officer dies after twice denied screening

A California police officer died of complications from a coronavirus after doctors twice killed his requests for testing for the virus, according to a report.

Santa Rosa police detective Marylou Armer, 43, was unable to get a test that confirmed her diagnosis until after it was “too late”, her family told the press democrat in Santa Ross.

His older sister, Mari Lau, said that Armer had gone to the Vallejo medical center in Kaiser Permanente twice with fever, body aches and shortness of breath.

But a doctor reportedly told the police that she was not considered a candidate for a test because of her age and the lack of underlying medical conditions.

Ultimately, she was not tested before going to the emergency room, where she was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma, the outlet reported.

“It was already too late,” said Lau, adding that her sister’s inability to take the test was “very frustrating.”

Armer succumbed to the virus on March 31, just a few days after receiving his confirmed diagnosis, the report said.

Kaiser confirmed that Armer was not immediately tested in a statement, reported the Press Democrat.

Dr. David Witt, Kaiser’s national infectious disease expert, said the doctors had followed “screening guidelines from public health authorities, which were based on very limited availability of tests.”

“We offer our sincere condolences to Detective Armer’s family and their loved ones during this deeply difficult time,” said Witt.