Burning Man 2020 Festival Goes Virtual Due To Coronavirus

Burning Man ticket holders can no longer congregate in Black Rock City due to the coronavirus crisis. The organizers therefore bring them Black Rock City.

On Friday, the Burning Man Project announced that the annual Nevada festival, originally scheduled from August 30 to September 7, would go virtual in 2020, “given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of our biggest global challenges life. . “

“After a lot of listening, discussion and reflection, we made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020,” said the organizers. in a report.

“Yes, we are heartbroken. We know you do too. In 2020, we need human connection and immediacy more than ever. But the public health and well-being of our participants, our staff and our neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities. “

In the interest of the health and well-being of our community, we have decided not to build Black Rock City this year. Burning Man, however, is alive and well, and we look forward to seeing you in the Multiverse. Learn more in the Burning Man Journal. https://t.co/3FHPq1CGVH – Burning Man Project (@burningman) April 11, 2020

Instead, event planners will “look” at the previously announced “multiverse” theme of extravagance by recreating its desert culture in cyberspace.

“We don’t know how it will come out,” the announcement said. “It will probably be complicated and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connected and fun. “

For those who have already purchased tickets for Black Rock Desert, the Burning Man team said it was “committed to providing refunds,” but noted that the organization must implement “substantial layoffs, pay cuts and other belt tightening measures to stay afloat. .

In order to offset the costs, “some kind of” ticket “” will be required to access the virtual alternative. For now, the organizers are asking those planning to participate “to consider donating all or part of the value of your ticket and / or to make a tax-deductible donation to the Burning Man Project”.

Burning Man is one of many entertainment events forced to close due to the public health emergency. Last month, promoter Goldenvoice announced that Coachella – another major desert festival – had been postponed to the weekends of October 9 and 16.

Other canceled or postponed events include SXSW, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and the Met Gala, among others.