Bruce Beck prayed for a coronavirus miracle Anthony Causi

NBC sports presenter Bruce Beck continued to pray that sports photographer Anthony J. Causi could beat COVID-19, hoping it could be another of those sporting returns to New York for the ages he has. told to his friend over two decades ago.

Beck knew they needed a few breaks. Causi had an underlying condition, said Beck. He had type 2 diabetes, according to Beck, who, we all learned, prevents the recovery of COVID-19.

And there was a glow because Causi, after being on a ventilator and after kidney failure, was still fighting and stabilizing. There seemed to be good news.

“” We need a miracle from David Tyree, “” Beck told family and friends during the 25-day trial. “We just need a take, an incredible take that could change all that. Her body had too many underlying things. We thought we would get a miracle. “

On Easter Sunday, Causi’s death struck an anvil in the hearts of Beck and so many others in the sports media. He was only 48 years old, leaving behind a wife and two young children.

The work of a photographer is to make moments timeless and Causi has done it so many times in big and small moments.

While Causi has received tributes from Derek Jeter, Justin Tuck and Noah Syndergaard, when you talk about the Causi sports media family, there are so many at the Post and elsewhere. But Beck, Jimmy Roberts, Beck’s NBC cameraman, and Charles Wenzelberg, the Post’s chief photographer and Causi’s good friend, were among his group.



Derek Jeter in 2008 Anthony J. Causi

Megan Rapinoe holds the World Cup championship during the New York parade in July. Anthony J Causi

Spike Lee poses with Rami Malek for a photo at the edge of the field during a 2018 Knicks game. Anthony J Causi

Mitchell Robinson dunks at a Knicks game in December. Anthony J Causi

Conor McGregor poses for a photo on January 16. Anthony J Causi

Noah Syndergaard during spring training in February Anthony J Causi

Yoenis Cespedes opens his Vero Beach ranch for a visit in 2017. Anthony J Causi

Eli Manning is holding his three daughters after his last giant game in December. Anthony J Causi

Derek Jeter celebrates his last home match as Yankee in 2014. Anthony Causi

Yoenis Cespedes leaves the spring training center in 2014 Anthony J Causi

Eli Manning celebrates after winning the Super Bowl XLVI. Anthony J. Causi

John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, visit Lenny’s Pizza (from the movie “Saturday Night Fever”) in 2018. Anthony J Causi

Saquon Barkley carries the ball against the Packers in December. Anthony J Causi

A Philadelphia Eagles fan reacts to a game against the Giants in December. Anthony J Causi

Deontay Wilder eliminates Artur Szpilka in round 9 and retains the WBC heavyweight championship in 2016. Anthony J. Causi

Derek Jeter welcomes Alex Rodriguez to the Yankees on February 17, 2004. Anthony J. Causi

Alex Rodriguez with his daughters Natasha and Ella in the rain before his last MLB match on August 12, 2016. Anthony J. Causi

Alex Rodriguez kisses Mariano Rivera after the Yankees won the 2009 World Series. Anthony J. Causi

Brett Gardner leaves the field under a beautiful sunset at the Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2019. Anthony J. Causi

D’Angelo Russell posing in 2018. Anthony J. Causi

Derek Jeter September 27, 2014 in Boston, the day before his last game. Anthony J. Causi

Derek Jeter salutes when leaving the field in his last professional match. Anthony J. Causi

Eli Manning wins the Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Anthony J. Causi

Jacob deGrom posing in spring training on February 20, 2020. Anthony J. Causi

LeBron James throws powder at the Barclays Center on December 8, 2014. Anthony J. Causi

Jay-Z with LeBron James at the Barclays Center on December 8, 2014. Anthony J. Causi

LeBron James reacts against the Knicks at MSG on March 17, 2019. Anthony J. Causi

Kobe Bryant dunks against the Knicks at MSG February 2, 2009. Anthony J. Causi

Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony share a laugh on November 6, 2016. Anthony J. Causi

Kyrie Irving poses on September 27, 2019. Anthony J. Causi

Xavier plays DePaul in the Big East tournament at MSG on March 11, 2020, one of the last events before the coronavirus forced the sport to shut down. Anthony J. Causi

Mariano Rivera tips his cap during his last game on September 26, 2013. Anthony J. Causi

Meet the players during training in the spring on February 18, 2019. Anthony J. Causi

Mets players’ wives and girlfriends play with their dogs in spring training March 12, 2015. Anthony J. Causi

Michael Rapaport with Taylor Swift at the opening of the Knicks season on October 29, 2014. Anthony J. Causi

Yankees OF Rondell White is interfered in trying to capture on July 20, 2002. Anthony J. Causi

Serena Williams enters the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the US Open on August 29, 2018. Anthony J. Causi

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier and the 1973 Knicks Championship team honored on April 5, 2013. Anthony J. Causi

Mariano Rivera brandished the New York Post on November 4, 2009 after the Yankees won their 27th World Series. Anthony J. Causi

The Yankees celebrate after winning the 2009 World Series. Anthony J. Causi next

Beck lasted so long because he is the hardest working man on local sports television. He’s everywhere, with Roberts by his side. This is how Causi worked.

On the road, especially during the playoffs, the media travel together. For the most part, your rivals are your friends. Competing in the press gallery and meeting later for dinner

“He never missed the big event,” said Beck. “I was the same. Him, Jimmy, his friend Charlie Wenzelberg, the four of us went out to dinner all the time. “

Beck and Roberts called him “Causi”. All the stories about Causi are true, they say. A pure photographer, he always took photos, wrote down an email address, and sent a bit of history for someone to remember.

This could be his iconic photo of Jeter touching the sign of Joe DiMaggio at the old Yankee Stadium or of a couple who had just gotten engaged to Central Park.

“He treated each stroke as if it were the most important stroke, as if he was applying to college and this photo that would get him into Harvard or not,” said Beck.

Causi’s outpouring in his death can be understood because of the way he treated people.

“Describing Anthony is easy,” said Roberts, a cameraman cut from the same fabric. “Causi had the Turtle effect. Hard on the outside, soft on the inside – and ready to give anyone a go. “

From his hospital bed, Causi reached out to Beck.

“He texted me, ‘Bruce, it’s bad, it’s really bad,'” said Beck. “He knew it was bad. He did.”

There was no miracle, but, as a professional photographer and in his spare time, Causi left so many memories.

Causi always took photos of Beck and Roberts at work or of Beck with his wife, Janet, at events.

“We have beautiful photos,” said Beck.

Editor’s note: A GoFundMe account was created for the Causi family following the death of Anthony. Please find it here.