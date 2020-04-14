Bruce Beck prayed for a coronavirus miracle Anthony Causi

Yankees vs White Sox

NBC sports presenter Bruce Beck continued to pray that sports photographer Anthony J. Causi could beat COVID-19, hoping it could be another of those sporting returns to New York for the ages he has. told to his friend over two decades ago.

Beck knew they needed a few breaks. Causi had an underlying condition, said Beck. He had type 2 diabetes, according to Beck, who, we all learned, prevents the recovery of COVID-19.

And there was a glow because Causi, after being on a ventilator and after kidney failure, was still fighting and stabilizing. There seemed to be good news.

“” We need a miracle from David Tyree, “” Beck told family and friends during the 25-day trial. “We just need a take, an incredible take that could change all that. Her body had too many underlying things. We thought we would get a miracle. “

On Easter Sunday, Causi’s death struck an anvil in the hearts of Beck and so many others in the sports media. He was only 48 years old, leaving behind a wife and two young children.

The work of a photographer is to make moments timeless and Causi has done it so many times in big and small moments.

While Causi has received tributes from Derek Jeter, Justin Tuck and Noah Syndergaard, when you talk about the Causi sports media family, there are so many at the Post and elsewhere. But Beck, Jimmy Roberts, Beck’s NBC cameraman, and Charles Wenzelberg, the Post’s chief photographer and Causi’s good friend, were among his group.

Beck lasted so long because he is the hardest working man on local sports television. He’s everywhere, with Roberts by his side. This is how Causi worked.

On the road, especially during the playoffs, the media travel together. For the most part, your rivals are your friends. Competing in the press gallery and meeting later for dinner

“He never missed the big event,” said Beck. “I was the same. Him, Jimmy, his friend Charlie Wenzelberg, the four of us went out to dinner all the time. “

Beck and Roberts called him “Causi”. All the stories about Causi are true, they say. A pure photographer, he always took photos, wrote down an email address, and sent a bit of history for someone to remember.

This could be his iconic photo of Jeter touching the sign of Joe DiMaggio at the old Yankee Stadium or of a couple who had just gotten engaged to Central Park.

“He treated each stroke as if it were the most important stroke, as if he was applying to college and this photo that would get him into Harvard or not,” said Beck.

Causi’s outpouring in his death can be understood because of the way he treated people.

“Describing Anthony is easy,” said Roberts, a cameraman cut from the same fabric. “Causi had the Turtle effect. Hard on the outside, soft on the inside – and ready to give anyone a go. “

From his hospital bed, Causi reached out to Beck.

“He texted me, ‘Bruce, it’s bad, it’s really bad,'” said Beck. “He knew it was bad. He did.”

There was no miracle, but, as a professional photographer and in his spare time, Causi left so many memories.

Causi always took photos of Beck and Roberts at work or of Beck with his wife, Janet, at events.

“We have beautiful photos,” said Beck.

Editor’s note: A GoFundMe account was created for the Causi family following the death of Anthony. Please find it here.

