British coronavirus: a third of NHS staff and key workers tested positive amid PPE problems

According to figures released Monday, 16,888 people who fall into the category of “key workers and their households” and who have experienced symptoms or are living with symptomatic people have been tested. To date, 5,733 – or 34% – have been confirmed as carriers of the virus.

Health workers who are not symptomatic and do not live with people who do not meet UK screening criteria, so the number is not necessarily representative of all workers.

The government has been under intense pressure to speed up testing for NHS workers and their families, and to improve their access to appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Health Secretary Matt Hancock previously stated that the ultimate goal was to provide testing for all NHS workers, regardless of symptoms.

However, the level of testing in the United Kingdom remains considerably lower than that of several European countries. Responding to criticism of the rate, Hancock said on April 2 that he would increase the number of 10,000 to 100,000 tests per day by the end of the month – saying he was “determined to make it”. As of April 12, however, only 14,506 tests have been completed according to its health department, suggesting that the government is considerably behind on this target. On the equipment issue, Hancock said on Sunday that the government “is working around the clock to make sure we get the right PPE.” At least 19 NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic have died, and many associations representing medical workers have complained that they did not receive enough PPE to safely treat Covid-19 patients. On Monday, the Royal College of Nursing issued instructions that staff had the right to refuse work if they were not comfortable doing so: “If the employer does not provide the appropriate PPE and a safe working environment, as an employee, you can refuse to care for a patient. “ The union stressed that this should be a “last resort” and that “you must be able to justify your decision as reasonable, so keep a written record of the security concerns that led you to give up treatment.” Donna Kinnair, the union’s chief executive, told the BBC on Saturday that British nurses are not being adequately protected. “My everyday inbox is the number one priority that nurses bring to my attention – that they don’t have enough personal protective equipment,” she said.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/14/uk/uk-coronavirus-nhs-one-third-test-positive-gbr-intl/index.html