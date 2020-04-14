Brad Pitt debuts on HGTV

The Oscar winner is featured in the latest Property Brothers show, surprising his longtime friend and 30-year-old makeup artist by renovating his detached guest suite.

Drew and Jonathan Scott help Pitt renovate the garage, owned by Jean Black, who seems delighted by the gesture in a preview of the episode.

By the end of the renovation, Pitt had become friends with the entire crew.

“He wanted everyone to feel like spending time getting to know them,” said Jonathan Scott. People. “At the very end, he remembered the name of each person on the production team and on the construction team. He remembered everyone and wanted to make sure they knew how grateful he was for what was going on. He was a real gentleman in every sense of the word. word.”