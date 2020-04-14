Brad Pitt debuts on HGTV

by April 14, 2020 Top News
Oscar winner had tears in the latest Property Brothers show, surprising his longtime friend and 30-year-old makeup artist by renovating his detached garage to a superb guest suite with a bathroom baths and a makeup studio.

Drew and Jonathan Scott helped Pitt renovate the Jean Black garage in Santa Monica, California, which seemed delighted with the gesture.

“I love the noise of a construction site. If I don’t build, I die. Go into a place and see the possibilities,” said Pitt during Monday’s episode, adding, “It was like *** box, it’s amazing. It’s fantastic. I’ve been waiting so long to see something happen at this landfill. “

Black was “flabbergasted” by the renovation, saying, “It’s really very moving and I really like it.”

“I know Brad’s generosity, it’s huge,” she said. “But for him to do that, it’s really more than I ever thought it could happen. I’m so touched by that, I really couldn’t thank you enough. I love you, Brad.”

By the end of the renovation, Pitt had also befriended the entire crew.

“He wanted everyone to feel like spending time getting to know them,” said Jonathan Scott. People. “At the very end, he remembered the name of each person on the production team and on the construction team. He remembered everyone and wanted to make sure they knew how grateful he was for what was going on. He was a real gentleman in every sense of the word. word.”

Other stars who will be offering a makeover at home this season are Michael Bublé, Rebel Wilson, Jeremy Renner, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy.

“Celebrity IOU” is broadcast on Monday at 9 p.m. IS on HGTV.

