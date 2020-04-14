Brad Pitt debuts on HGTV

Oscar winner had tears in the latest Property Brothers show, surprising his longtime friend and 30-year-old makeup artist by renovating his detached garage to a superb guest suite with a bathroom baths and a makeup studio.
Drew and Jonathan Scott helped Pitt renovate the Jean Black garage in Santa Monica, California, which seemed delighted with the gesture.
“I love the noise of a construction site. If I don’t build, I die. Go into a place and see the possibilities,” said Pitt during Monday’s episode, adding, “It was like *** box, it’s amazing. It’s fantastic. I’ve been waiting so long to see something happen at this landfill. “
Black was “flabbergasted” by the renovation, saying, “It’s really very moving and I really like it.”
“I know Brad’s generosity, it’s huge,” she said. “But for him to do that, it’s really more than I ever thought it could happen. I’m so touched by that, I really couldn’t thank you enough. I love you, Brad.”
By the end of the renovation, Pitt had also befriended the entire crew.
Other stars who will be offering a makeover at home this season are Michael Bublé, Rebel Wilson, Jeremy Renner, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy.
“Celebrity IOU” is broadcast on Monday at 9 p.m. IS on HGTV.
