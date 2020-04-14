Brad Pitt debuts on HGTV

Oscar winner had tears in the latest Property Brothers show, surprising his longtime friend and 30-year-old makeup artist by renovating his detached garage to a superb guest suite with a bathroom baths and a makeup studio.

Drew and Jonathan Scott helped Pitt renovate the Jean Black garage in Santa Monica, California, which seemed delighted with the gesture.

“I love the noise of a construction site. If I don’t build, I die. Go into a place and see the possibilities,” said Pitt during Monday’s episode, adding, “It was like *** box, it’s amazing. It’s fantastic. I’ve been waiting so long to see something happen at this landfill. “

Black was “flabbergasted” by the renovation, saying, “It’s really very moving and I really like it.”