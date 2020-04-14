Boris Johnson improves, but the nation he leads is not

The question of whether Downing Street was completely transparent about the Prime Minister’s health will no doubt dominate the British media in the days to come. But while important, they risk overshadowing the true picture of the UK’s fight against the coronavirus.

Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), made it clear when he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr program on Sunday that the UK was “probably one of the worst, if not the worst, of the affected countries of Europe “.

Just a few weeks ago, the British watched the horror unfolding in Italy and Spain. Now, as these two countries seem to be above the worst, the UK is on a dark and similar trajectory. The British government – led by Johnson’s designated assistant, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab – is faced with serious questions as to why.

Some health experts are increasingly scathing about the government’s response to the crisis – largely driven by the advice of key SAGE scientists.

Gabriel Scally, president of epidemiology and public health at the Royal Society of Medicine, believes that this has led to an abstract response – based on scientific figures and models – rather than on traditional principles of public health.

“There has been this kind of scientism – an approach by academics gathering data and analyzing it and then producing theories to test – at the heart of the government’s response,” he said. “In fact, we needed to follow good public health practice and listen to the advice of the World Health Organization.”

In the early stages of the pandemic, the UK was somewhat aberrant compared to its European counterparts, particularly in the areas of social distancing tests and measures. Unlike some other states, the UK seemed slow to increase its testing capacity and reluctant to impose the type of social distancing measures that have been quickly implemented elsewhere. “I find it surprising that testing, contact tracing and isolation are not part of any of the scenarios one of the expert advisers in this group discussed,” said Scally.

Barely a week ago UK announced plans to increase testing capacity to 100,000 at the end of April, after even Johnson’s loyalists criticized the UK’s approach to testing against countries like Germany. On Monday morning, the most recent number was 18,000 tests over a 24-hour period, according to the government.

“I don’t see how we’re going to hit 100,000 tests a day unless we increase test capacity dramatically,” said Simon Clarke, associate professor of microbiology at the University of the United Kingdom in Reading. “It should also be noted that other countries will also want to increase their capacity, which will place a huge burden on the companies that produce test kits.”

Testing was not the only area in which the UK coronavirus strategy was criticized.

For weeks, the government insisted that its main goal was to minimize the pressure on the National Health Service. This has meant encouraging people to go home and isolate themselves if they have symptoms of coronavirus, and only see a doctor if those symptoms persist. He also reluctantly introduced social distancing measures to spread the peak of the crisis over a longer period, which means that hospitals are not overwhelmed at the same time.

There are signs that this approach has started – albeit late – to work.

While some argue that government forecasts for epidemic peak dates have changed in recent weeks, Clarke says “the peak is not really a peak, the peak is a plateau and I don’t think he really changed.”

This is in line with Johnson’s previously stated goal of crushing the sombrero of the epidemic, delaying hospital admissions for a longer period of time in order to manage the pressure on health services. “The peak will last at least a week, probably closer to two. This is why it looks like it has been pushed back, but in reality it was always meant to start flattening now,” said Clarke.

The government would like to point out that it manages a surplus of intensive care beds and ventilators, which means that anyone who needs such treatment has access to it.

But inside hospitals struggling with the epidemic, the picture is not so rosy.

Unions representing doctors, nurses and caregivers complain that the level of personal protective equipment (PPE) they need is not reaching the front quickly enough.

On Monday, the Royal College of Nursing issued directives that staff have the right to refuse to work if they are not comfortable doing so. “If the employer does not provide the proper PPE and a safe working environment, as an employee, you can refuse to take care of a patient.”

The government highlights the fact that its tests on health workers and their families have increased significantly over the past week. When Johnson returns to work, however, he may find that the public is less inclined to believe any government narrative.

It is clear that the government was not entirely transparent about Johnson’s ill-being. There will be many theories as to why this happened. The truth is that all of the stories regarding exactly what treatment the PM received and when should be taken with a pinch of salt.

News articles citing medical staff at the hospital where Johnson was treated should be read with some skepticism. “Hospitals are always full of debate and gossip between staff members, but a very large proportion is speculative because basically, patient confidentiality is very important for all health professionals,” says Scally.

And getting tangled up in what happened could ultimately divert attention from reality: the UK is about to enter its most difficult phase of this crisis, with no idea when its leader will resume work and growing uncertainty about the approach of his government. taken does the job.