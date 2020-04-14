Bodies piled up in a closet, sprawled on a chair at the Detroit hospital

A Detroit hospital is so overwhelmed with dead coronavirus patients that it hides bodies one above the other in a closet – and even sits upright on a chair in a hotel room usually reserved for studies on the sleep, show discordant photos.

“All I know is that we ran out of beds to keep our patients, so we couldn’t spare them for the bodies,” an emergency worker at Sinai-Grace – Detroit Hospital told CNN. Medical Center, which obtained the snapshots, according to a network reporter Marshall Cohen on Twitter Monday.

One photograph showed white body bags stacked on the floor and what looked like large, open metal and wooden plank shelves in a long closet, as well as several blue string bags thrown over them.

“The blue bags shown in one of the photos are the deceased’s personal belongings,” Cohen wrote.

Another photo showed two white body bags placed on a golden quilted comforter on a double bed, with another body bag sitting on the chair next to it.

“At least one room, which is generally used for sleep studies, was used to store the bodies because the mortuary was full,” added Cohen.

A hospital spokesperson told CNN: “Contingency plans are in place in our hospital to manage the increase in the number of patients to ensure that we are providing the safest and most appropriate care to our patients. “