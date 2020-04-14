Bill Gates may have created a coronavirus for microchips

Roger Stone suggested on Monday that Bill Gates may have helped create a coronavirus so that he can plant microchips in people’s heads to find out who has or hasn’t been tested for COVID-19.

“The fact that Bill Gates played a role in the creation and spread of this virus is subject to debate. I have Conservative friends who say it is ridiculous and others who say absolutely, ”Stone told Joe Piscopo, host of The Answer radio program at 9:70 am, who asked about conspiracy theories regarding the pandemic.

“He and other globalists use it for mandatory vaccinations and microchips so we know if they have been tested.” On my corpse. Mandatory vaccinations? No way Jose! Stone said to a follower of Piscopo, who called longtime adviser to President Trump “legendary.”

Gates has long been a strong advocate for preparing for a global health crisis like the coronavirus.

He also weighed on the presidential race, calling Joe Biden “an exceptionally weak candidate.” The guy just isn’t there, “said Stone.

Asked by former “Saturday Night Live” star whether Governor Andrew Cuomo would be a better candidate than Joe Biden, Stone said a Cuomo candidacy was unlikely to happen.

“I think he did a very good job. He strengthened his position with the public. He is a strong communicator, he speaks the language of the people, ”he said of Cuomo.

“For Cuomo to emerge, Biden would have to be hit by a bus, [and] God forbid, we are not for that. I think [a Cuomo nomination is] a fantasy of Democrats who see Biden as an inherently weak candidate. “

But he also said that Trump is not a shoo-in – especially if the economy stays in the bathroom because of the pandemic.

“Anyone who tells you what’s going to happen in 2020 doesn’t know what they’re talking about,” he said.

“I believe the president will be elected but I think it will be a tougher fight than people think.”

Stone, who was sentenced in February to 40 months in prison following his conviction last fall for lying to Congress and threatening a witness while working on the Trump campaign in 2016, said he prayed daily to deal with his confinement at home under the stay of the Sunshine State – home order.

“Like most Americans, we are under attack. It gives you time to spend with family, time to write and pray. It has its advantages, but every gym in Florida is closed, when I can’t go to the gym, it drives me crazy, “said Stone, 67.

“Prayer is a big part of my daily ritual. You just put things in his hands and that relieves you a lot and you can see very clearly the way to go, “he continued.

“Do not go to Mass on Easter Sunday, it is the first time in my life that I have missed Mass. I watched the Pope. I am not particularly crazy about the policy of this Pope”, a- he says, although he finds the service moving.