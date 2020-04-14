Bill Belichick treats Tom Brady like any other ex-Patriot now

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is ready to move on with longtime quarterback Tom Brady.

To open a conference call on Monday, Belichick referred to his statement about Brady at the start of the NFL Free Agency and added that he was sure “that we will be talking about him for years and decades to come. ” But Belichick also said it was time to move on.

Belichick was then asked if he wanted to bring Brady, 42, to New England for a 21st season after the combo won six Super Bowls together. He neglected to give a direct answer.

“The water under the bridge,” said Belichick, according to several reports. “We are really focused on this season and are trying to look at our opportunities and make decisions and plan and prepare to be as competitive as possible this year.”

Brady told Howard Stern last week that he “probably knew” he would be leaving before the start of the 2019 season.

Currently, the Patriots have two quarters on their lineup in the 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer. NESN said Belichick said it plans to give the two players a chance to compete.

“We spent quite a bit of time with Brian and Stid,” he said. “I think [offensive coordinator] Josh [McDaniels] and I have a very good idea of ​​these two players. The circumstances will be different this year… The main thing is to give everyone a chance to compete. “

Belichick was also invited to share his thoughts on the prospects for the quarterback entering the NFL 2020 draft.

“It’s an interesting group and probably a group with decent depth,” said Belichick.