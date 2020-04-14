Bill Belichick quotes Matt Cassel in post-Tom Brady optimism

With a few minor exceptions, the Patriots have spent the past 19 years building an attack around a player.

Now is the time to get creative.

With Tom Brady, who has started 283 of the franchise’s 304 games in the past 19 seasons, away from home and with the Buccaneers, Bill Belichick and his team find themselves picking up the pieces. But they have a new freedom to change the system.

“Over the past two decades, everything we have done – every decision we have made in terms of major planning – has been made with the idea of ​​how to make things better for Tom Brady,” Belichick said on Monday. ‘a conference call with journalists.

This mindset has only changed twice during Brady’s tenure since taking over from Drew Bledsoe in 2001.

Matt Cassel started 15 games in 2008 after Brady tore up his ACL and MCL at the start of the season. Cassel completed 63.4% of his passes that season for 3,693 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while rushing for 270 yards – more than Brady in a single season – while the Patriots scored 11-5.

“Cassel (in 2008) would be a good example,” said Belichick, changing it before. “We oriented everything to what was best for him, just as we always oriented everything to what was best for Tom to help our attack there. So I don’t really see that it is changing. “

The other exception occurred in 2016, when the Patriots received a more advanced warning. Brady was suspended from the first four games of the season for Deflategate, opening the door for Jimmy Garoppolo and then Jacoby Brissett to start two games each. With the Brissett more mobile under the center, the Patriots opened the game book and made some adjustments to take advantage of tools that were not in Brady’s skills.

Now Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will need to adapt the offensive scheme to whoever takes the reins of the quarterback – 2019 fourth round pick Jarrett Stidham, veteran Brian Hoyer or a possible pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Regardless of the quarterback, we will try to make things run smoothly and efficiently for this player and leverage his strengths and skills,” said Belichick. “Each quarterback has different skills, and whatever things that player does well, we will try to work and showcase, or at least give them the opportunity to do them.” … So I don’t see that the process is any different from what it has ever been. “