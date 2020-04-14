Best PS4 games: Death Stranding, The Last of Us and more

It may be hard to believe, but we’re on the brink of a new console era. Come this holiday season, it will officially be time to say goodbye to PlayStation 4, one of the most successful consoles of all time.

It will not be the time for mourning. It will simply be a time of change as we welcome the PlayStation 5.

But that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your favorite PlayStation 4 games at the moment. In fact, as we spend time distancing ourselves from society due to the pandemic, we could take this opportunity to play some of the best games on PlayStation 4, from meaty role-playing games to trippy puzzles. And with backward compatibility coming to PlayStation 5, you can take these games to the new platform when it becomes available later this year.

Here are the PlayStation 4 games you should definitely play.

Grounded Death ($ 29.99, originally $ 59.99; amazon.com)

Humanity begins to fracture when a bizarre event known as “Death Stranding” brings strange entities called BT, as well as a unique rain known as “time fall”. These new entities have a profound effect that both introduces new beings and ultimately ages things in the world. The latest from Hideo Kojima makes you play the role of Sam “Porter” Bridges (voiced by Norman Reedus), whose job is to try to rebuild America and restore the world to its former glory – while waiting for its population is socially distanced, which strikes a little near my home. His sincere story, combined with epic cinematic clips, goes perfectly with a touching soundtrack and reminds us that Kojima is still a master in his profession.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Tetris effect ($ 41.99; amazon.com)

Do you think you know Tetris? Think again. Rez creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi has created something very different with Tetris Effect, combining mind-blowing techno and mind-blowing visual effects (including VR support) to make an experience, not just a puzzle game. It’s pure, flawless happiness with a fantastic soundtrack that you’ll hum for a long time after erasing all the levels of the game’s picturesque story mode. If you’re looking for an absolutely transcendent experience, you’ll find it here.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Remake of Final Fantasy VII ($ 41.99; amazon.com)

Almost 25 years after the original PlayStation shelves, Square Enix remixed and expanded Final Fantasy VII. This magnificent RPG specimen is a dazzling and shimmering experience that takes everything fans love in the original game with many tweaks and tweaks here and there to attract new, die-hard fans. If you’ve always wanted to return to Midgar for a slice of excellence with iconic characters Cloud, Tifa, Aerith and Barret, you’ll be delighted to see what Square Enix has achieved with this remake – a love letter like no other .

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Last of Us Remastered ($ 14.99, originally $ 19.99; amazon.com)

The last of us remastered

The Last of Us Remastered is one of the best stories on PlayStation 4. Period. And with a sequel in progress, you’re going to want to play this one to make sure you’re caught. Joel and Ellie start the game as a grief-stricken father and teenage girl trying to find their place in the world, but they have to cuddle up to survive in a zombie-infested world after an epidemic of fungi has invaded the world. The two must fight to survive, while looking for weapons, supplies and a safe place to lay their heads. They also try to make sense of what is happening to them, as their title suggests, the last of humanity. In addition, it will make you cry ugly tears faster than you can say the word “Cordyceps”.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Horizon Zero Dawn ($ 19.90; amazon.com)

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the most interesting works from Guerrilla Games. He follows an unsuitable youngster named Aloy who must explore a vibrant but mysterious world full of mechanical creatures of the past. Armed with knowledge of his past, Aloy must work with tribes scattered across the country to save his future – and perhaps the world. With advanced and realistic animation and motion capture effects, Horizon Zero Dawn is an exciting open world adventure that really pushes the system to its limits.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Detroit: become human ($ 29.37; amazon.com)

Detroit: Becoming Human is another fascinating tale from Quantic Dream that attempts to answer an important question: what does it mean to be human? He presents three artificial beings who are experiencing a sort of crisis based on this question to a futuristic Detroit. Connor, the Android detective, Marcus, the advanced prototype, and Kara, a housekeeping unit, are all on the verge of consciousness, and it’s up to you to make sure they survive long enough to come true. You can just spark an Android revolution along the way.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Rez Infinite ($ 14.99, originally $ 29.99; store.playstation.com)

Rez has always been known for its musical gameplay and surreal musical sequences. This PlayStation VR exclusive even includes a new level to explore called Zone X. Playing in VR provides players with a way to look around each zone while the beats are beating and enemies are circling, but Zone X is a treat for eyes, like swimming through a sea of ​​twinkling stars. It’s a wonderful mix of music and shooting mechanics that responds to the way you play, with one of the best soundtracks in the system. You will never forget how it distorts your brain.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Persona 5 ($ 19.40; amazon.com)

There’s nothing cooler than the Persona series, and you can take that to the bank. Persona 5 follows the students of the fictional Shujin Academy as they navigate double life as altruistic “ghost thieves” at night who do their part to rid the world of the bad guys by defeating their “palaces” of evil. It offers a tasty blend of dungeon exploration with turn-based battles that provide a satisfying experience. It also makes it one of the craziest and most captivating experiences the PlayStation 4 has to offer, even if you’re not usually an RPG fan.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Devil May Cry 5 ($ 24.55; amazon.com)

Ever wanted to see a man beat demons using motorcycles like fists? Devil May Cry 5 has that and more. From its varied fights to the style it drips from all pores to the return goodies packed for longtime players, this dazzling entry is an amalgam of excellent game design, visual fidelity and demon hunting that heralds a new era for franchising. It’s the best natural evolution of the series in many ways, and we can’t wait to see where it goes next.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Yakuza 6: Song of Life ($ 18.59; amazon.com)

Yakuza 6: The song of life

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is the perfect sending of the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and his legacy. It’s hilarious, powerful in some areas and packed with action in a way that only the Yakuza series can really be. Exploring the streets of the fictional Japanese city of Kamurocho is an absolute explosion, as is the speleology of street thugs who want to cause trouble. If you are not already a fan of Yakuza, you will certainly be one long after the end of this song. Fortunately, the series is exclusive to PlayStation 4, so you can enjoy it without having to spend too much money.

Note: The above prices reflect the price indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.