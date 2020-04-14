Best Models Remember Halston Shows

Written by Emily Dixon, CNN

Watch CNN Films’ “Halston” on Sunday, August 25 at 9 p.m. ET / PT.

Walk on a track for Halston , the archetypal brand of the 70s created by Roy Halston Frowick, must have felt a sense of freedom in an industry that was not always kind to models. And the women who did it – famous models like Alva Chinn, Pat Cleveland and Karen Bjornson – were closer than most of the designer.

select a group of models often seen alongside Halston. They traveled with him, attended galas with him and inspired his creations. Although Halston has often been photographed with celebrities like Liza Minnelli, Anjelica Huston and Bianca Jagger, it is the Halstonettes who have accompanied him most often, often in coordinating outfits. he had personalized them for them. The “ Halstonettes “were aselect a group ofmodels often seen alongside Halston.They traveled with him, attended galas with him and inspired his creations. Although Halston has often been photographed with celebrities like Liza Minnelli, Anjelica Huston and Bianca Jagger, it is the Halstonettes who have accompanied him most often, often in coordinating outfits.he had personalized them for them.

In a new documentary on the designer’s life, “Halston”, Chinn, Cleveland and Bjornson are among those to share their memories of a a man who defined an era and defended diversity on the track when few others did.

For Alva Chinn, who paved the way for African-American models, Halston clothing represented “elegance and ease,“she said in the documentary. They offered the wearer” a feeling of power without being male and honoring the body you have, “said Chinn, adding,” Basically, you were usually naked underneath. ”

Model reveals what Halston would whisper before shows

“Her clothes fit me like, ‘This is it, this is the fashion I would like to wear.’ No zippers, just get in and out, over your head. “Earlier this year, the North “You were free in your clothes,” recalls Karen Bjornson, while Nancy North, also Halstonette, recounts in the film:“Her clothes fit me like, ‘This is it, this is the fashion I would like to wear.’ No zippers, just get in and out, over your head. “Earlier this year, the North revealed to the New York Times that the term “Halstonettes” started out as a derisory remark from another model, but ended up getting noticed.)

Meanwhile, Pat Cleveland, another pioneer African-American model, recounts the experience of walking a Halston show. “All the ladies of society were there”, she said in the documentary. “The Vogue ladies were seated in the front row.” Oh my God, that’s it, we’re doing this show. “”

“And he lined up the girls – we were all perfectly dressed – and he was going to see the first girl and he whispered something in his ear. And he said: ‘Now don’t forget, you’re the best. ‘”

The status of the three models as Halstonettes still weighs in the fashion industry today: in February, closing Naeem Khan’s fashion show in fall 2019 at New York Fashion Week, dressed in sparkly silver dresses that could have come out of the 70s. However, for the models who wore them, Halston’s clothes were distinguished by the way they made them feel.

“He removed the cage,” said Cleveland, “and he made it look like you didn’t really need the structure as much as you needed the woman.”

Watch the video above for more memories of the models working with Halston.