Baseball league restarts in Taiwan with robot and mannequin “fans” in seats

These baseball fans are real phonies.

Weird images show cardboard cutouts, dummies and drumming robots filling the stands at Taiwan’s Taoyuan baseball stadium instead of real fans when the Chinese Professional Baseball League restarted its season on Sunday after a lockout 1 month coronavirus.

The fake fans were dressed in real hats and shirts from the local Rakuten Monkeys team, some pointing to the field and others holding signs above their heads – via zip ties around their plastic wrists.

The move was a concession to COVID-19’s social distancing requirements that remain in place, even with the resumption of play.

“We are the first pro-baseball league to start playing in the world” during the coronavirus pandemic, the league said in a statement, according to AFP.

“We invite everyone to follow the new 2020 season and to relax from their tense lives due to the epidemic.”

The league has at least allowed the cheerleaders, bringing in real humans live for their teams.

The Rakuten nine-Chinatrust Brothers game came when the league launched its 31st season, which was originally scheduled to start on March 14, but was postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday but was delayed until Sunday by rain.