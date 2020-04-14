Auto insurer rebates and rebates return billions to drivers. It may not be enough

Now, the top 10 insurers, which together hold 72% of the market, have all the programs advertised to return more than $ 7.5 billion to their customers in the coming weeks.

But some watchdogs say insurers could – and should – do more. The industry saves tens of billions of dollars during the pandemic, they say, even after subtracting payments from policyholders.

“It’s good that the industry is a big part of these credits,” said Dan Karr, CEO of ValChoice , a data analytics company that acts as the insurance industry’s watchdog. “However, all of these discounts, rebates and credits are still pennies on the dollar compared to the benefits that Covid-19 is likely to provide to auto insurance companies.”

The top 10 insurers collect annual premiums of $ 178 billion, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Claims data has not been available for weeks since the pandemic that resulted in the emptying of roads and highways – but given historical data on the relationship between accidents and traffic, it is likely that the amount reimbursed to policyholders will be only a fraction of what insurers could save by reducing claims, said Karr.

The amounts reimbursed vary between approximately 15% and 25% of the premiums, for periods as short as one month at Farmers Insurance Group of Companies up to six months at Geico State Farm, the industry leader, announced Thursday evening that it will reimburse 25% of the premiums for a period of 10 weeks, from March 20 to the end of May. This represents approximately $ 2 billion in reduced premiums for customers. State Farm, a mutual owned by its policyholders, qualifies the payment as a dividend. “We insure more cars than anyone else and we find from our claims that people drive less,” said Michael L. Tipsord, CEO of State Farm, in a statement. “This dividend is one of the ways we are working to help our clients in this unprecedented situation.” N ° 2 Geico gives back even more: a total of $ 2.5 billion thanks to credits over six months of insurance coverage when current policyholders renew their policies or new underwriters subscribe. Allstate ALL (( Most of those who provide relief to their customers base payment on premiums paid during the periods of April and May., the fourth largest insurer, which became Monday on first to announce payments to its policyholders, bases payments over the period of April and May, and Progressive, USAA and Liberty Mutual have all followed suit. Most insurers have also announced other programs to help policyholders, including allowing them to defer premium payments and a moratorium on canceling policies for non-payment.

