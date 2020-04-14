Authorities unveil plan to fraudulently sell 39 million N95 respirators to US hospitals

Scott Brady, the US lawyer for the western district of Pennsylvania, told CNN that the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into two foreign entities suspected of trying to defraud US health care companies with millions of dollars as they attempted to respond to the growing number of coronavirus patients.

Over the past month, a group of suspected fraudsters have attempted to thwart American healthcare companies by offering the sale of N95 masks and demanding an initial payment of 40% of the total purchase price in bulk. Part of the alleged trick was to convince buyers that some of the masks were already in the United States and ready for immediate delivery, but officials believe that these representations were fraudulent and that no masks actually existed.

Brady said the fraud was stopped before the funds were transferred.

The alleged scam was discovered after the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU), a union representing California healthcare workers, many of whom are on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic, publicly announced last month he had located 39 million N95 masks that a supplier was in critical need of and would link local governments and hospital officials looking to buy masks for their employees.

SEIU’s announcement caught the attention of a Ministry of Justice Working Group working to counter the hoarding of essential supplies during the pandemic, and he wanted to know more about the individual who was trying to sell such a large cache of essential items. In addition to identifying potential scams, the federal task force also wanted to know if the material fell under the category of critical medical articles that could be seized under the Defense Production Act, according to a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office. in the western district of Pennsylvania.

One aspect of the allegation that raised eyebrows at the DOJ was the fact that 3M produced only 20 million N95 masks in 2019, but the union supplier said, according to the investigating attorney. was believed to be in possession of 39 million masks from this manufacturer. .

A union spokesperson told CNN that they had been contacted by law enforcement after publishing their press release and providing the supplier with information from the supplier.

Brady told CNN that the supplier had been identified as a man in Pennsylvania who claimed that he was only an intermediary working with two foreign companies – a broker in Australia and a supplier in Kuwait – who are now the subject of a federal investigation. The Pennsylvania supplier is cooperating with law enforcement and is not allegedly involved in the alleged criminal activity.

Brady noted that SEIU and 3M – which is said to be the maker of the alleged N95 masks – have also helped authorities.

Following SEIU’s initial announcement, Kaiser Permanente, one of the country’s largest not-for-profit healthcare systems, placed an order for approximately 6 million masks; however, the order was canceled after Kaiser officials were wary of the deal.

“Despite several requests, the supplier has repeatedly failed to provide reliable information on where we can verify and inspect the shipment,” Kaiser spokesperson Marc Brown told CNN. “Because the supplier could not confirm the existence of the shipment, we withdrew from the arrangement and no money ever changed hands. We learned shortly after the supplier did never had possession of the masks. “

N95 masks are currently among the most sought-after and rare personal protective equipment for health workers treating the thousands of American victims of the new coronavirus.

“Health care systems and first responders are so desperate that they are ready to pay whatever it takes to keep their staff safe,” said Brady.

For their part, the two unidentified foreign entities targeted by the investigators risk possible wire fraud and other federal charges. A conviction for telephone fraud generally carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, but that number increases to 30 years in prison for violations associated with an emergency declared by the President.

Although the sanctions are severe, Brady said the Justice Department’s immediate goal is to protect hospitals and their employees at the forefront of the battle against coronaviruses.

“We first try to disrupt fraud as we identify it, and then start traditional investigations in the future,” he said. “But in the short term, what we want to do is stop it to make sure people in the United States are not victimized.”

For those considering taking advantage of scams during the pandemic, Brady has issued a stern warning.

“The Ministry of Justice has a long memory,” he said. “If you have victimized and defrauded people, especially in times of national crisis, make sure that at some point someone knocks on your door.”