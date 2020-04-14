Nikkei 225 N225 (( Kospi KOSPI (( Hang seng HSI (( Shanghai composite SHCOMP (( Japanincreased by 2.2%. South Koreagained 1.6%. Hong Kong’sand Chinaeach increased 0.8%.

Investors are turning their attention to China, which released trade data on Tuesday showing that exports fell 11.4% in the first quarter from a year earlier, measured in yuan. Imports fell 0.7%. The drop in exports in March, however, was significantly better than at the start of the year as China began to reopen its economy.

built on the first gains after the publication of the data. Dow UNDUE (( S&P 500 SPX (( Nasdaq COMP (( American Equity Futuresbuilt on the first gains after the publication of the data.futures contracts increased by 280 points, or about 1.2%.futures contracts also increased by about 1.2%, whilefutures contracts increased by approximately 1.3%.

JPMorgan Chase JPM (( Wells fargo WFC (( Johnson & Johnson JNJ (( Wall Street is also considering a series of major benefits.andare among the first companies to start the earnings season, figures released Tuesday.