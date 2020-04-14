Asian markets advance as investors assess improving Chinese trade data

Japan Nikkei 225 ((N225) increased by 2.2%. South Korea Kospi ((KOSPI) gained 1.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang seng ((HSI) and China Shanghai composite ((SHCOMP) each increased 0.8%.
Investors are turning their attention to China, which released trade data on Tuesday showing that exports fell 11.4% in the first quarter from a year earlier, measured in yuan. Imports fell 0.7%. The drop in exports in March, however, was significantly better than at the start of the year as China began to reopen its economy.
American Equity Futures built on the first gains after the publication of the data. Dow ((UNDUE) futures contracts increased by 280 points, or about 1.2%. S&P 500 ((SPX) futures contracts also increased by about 1.2%, while Nasdaq ((COMP) futures contracts increased by approximately 1.3%.
Wall Street is also considering a series of major benefits. JPMorgan Chase ((JPM), Wells fargo ((WFC) and Johnson & Johnson ((JNJ) are among the first companies to start the earnings season, figures released Tuesday.
US stocks slid Monday, reducing historic gains from last week’s rally, as investors prepare for these results and others outside of US companies. The Dow Jones closed down 1.4%, or 329 points. The S&P 500 finished down 1% and the Nasdaq up 0.5%.
Covid-19A infected more than 1.9 million people and killed at least 119,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Futures contracts for American oil, meanwhile, registered a final increase of 0.4% to trade at $ 22.51. Brent futures, the world benchmark for oil, gained 1.5% to trade at $ 32.21 a barrel. Oil prices barely moved on Monday, remaining close to the 18-year lows, investors decided that the historic OPEC + production declines weren’t deep enough to wipe out the epic glut of supply facing the oil market.
