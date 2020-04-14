Asian countries fear resurgence of coronavirus as cases in China peak in 6 weeks

As the United States and Europe move away from their first waves of the new coronavirus, many Asian countries are looking forward to the not-too-distant future in search of signs of a second wave.

The governments of China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore have managed to flatten their first infection curves since the start of 2020 thanks to harsh measures both praised and criticized – since the unprecedented foreclosure of millions of people in China until the rapid test, trace, treat “method of South Korea, the revival of the National Health Command Center born at SARS in Taiwan and the rapid closure of the borders of Singapore.

With domestic cases mostly packed, imported infections are now the greatest danger for citizens or permanent residents who return to their countries of origin – and serve as viral Trojans. Infections brought in from abroad largely explain the recent increase in new cases in Asia. Health experts call for vigilance, encouraging the public to fight against coronavirus fatigue.

“I’m nervous,” said Dr. Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute in Seoul, South Korea, to RBS Inocencio, correspondent for CBS News Asia. “What I hope is that what we see instead are little spots, so it’s like putting out a fire. You know there will be glowing or smoking embers. You want to put them out before the fire starts again. “

Powered by imported infections, daily cases of officially reported coronaviruses from China peaked at six weeks on Monday. The National Health Commission has reported 108 new infections, 98 of which came from outside the country’s borders. China reported 89 new cases on Tuesday – only three were of national origin.

One of China’s most recent battlegrounds against coronavirus is northeastern Heilongjiang Province and the city of Suifenhe, 80,000 people, on the Russian border. Dozens of the country’s most recent cases have returned through the distant border crossing. The border is now closed to travelers, Suifenhe is locked out, and a new 600-bed hospital for the expected infected is almost complete.

Meanwhile, in central Henan province of China, re-infection is the concern. In one county, 600,000 people are currently in detention after a doctor returning from Wuhan tested positive. Despite 14 days of isolation, she reportedly transmitted the virus to her colleagues and to a classmate. Like Suifenhe, all the shops in Jia County are closed except for essential services. Social media images show blocked roads and empty streets, echoing the 76-day lockdown of Wuhan that was lifted less than a week ago.

In South Korea, the Korean Centers for Disease Control is studying viral reactivation: more than 100 people who have fully recovered from the coronavirus have since tested positive again. Similar cases have been discovered in other countries, including China, said Kim. However, he warned against jumping to conclusions, stress tests should be performed to confirm if the coronavirus has found a way to hide in a “tank” inside the infected or if the problem is related to sensitivity testing.

In Japan, the northern island of Hokkaido and the country’s largest prefecture by area have re-declared a state of emergency after lifting its initial declaration due to double-digit infections every day for almost last week.

“We are facing a crisis of a second wave of spread of infections”, said governor of Hokkaido Naomichi Suzuki.

The capital of Japan, Tokyo, the country’s third largest city, Osaka, and several prefectures are under their own state of emergency and residents are encouraged to stay at home. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has told all restaurants in the city to close at 8 p.m. Coronavirus infections in Japan exceeded 7,500 confirmed cases, three times more than on April 1, after an initial delay compared to other Asian countries.

“I don’t think the virus has been eliminated,” Dr. Ben Cowling of the University of Hong Kong’s school of public health told CBS News on March 20. in infections.

“One of my concerns is that we are going to get into an unpleasant cycle of having to repeat the blockages, maybe every two or three months,” he said.