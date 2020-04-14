Ashley Knight of Sierra Canyon Has Professional Plans After Texas

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Ashley Knight

School: Chatsworth Sierra Canyon

Sport: Basketball

Key statistics: On average, 11.7 points and 4.3 assists to help reigning Sierra Canyon Open Division champion secure No. 1 seed in the Southern Section Open Playoffs this year

Summer plans: Working with mother and father, both coaches

Fall plans: Will attend the University of Texas

“They are doing everything they can. We are watching a movie. We have a basketball court outside and we are trying to do little things, like handling the balls.”

By winning the State Open title in 2019:

“It was really the highlight [of my high school career]. It is the dream of every player to win a championship. The way we won it with the starters able to leave the field and seize our moment was really special. “

How stopping sports changed his life:

“I think everyone understands how to be thankful and not take things for granted. Basketball has always been there and you never thought it could be removed. It is a learning curve that understands that everything can be stopped at any time. “

What he misses most:

“My routine, the things I do everyday. I like to stick to a schedule and it’s not like that anymore. “

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“There are so many possibilities. I hope to play professional basketball. Being a coach is something that interests me. “

