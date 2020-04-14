Arkansas sued for restricting access to abortion during coronavirus

Because the state-imposed limit on abortion “imposes a ban on pre-life abortion – and places a heavy burden on women who seek an abortion in Arkansas with little or no medical or safety benefit – the ban violates … the complainants’ privacy rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, “lawyers for the clinic at Little Rock Family Planning Services wrote on Monday. the Thomas Tvedten Clinic and the American Civil Liberties Union.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office said the order applies to “any type of abortion that is not immediately medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother “, Rutledge promising” decisive action “for those who break the ordinance.
Claimants’ lawyers said in court documents that officials from the public health department came to an Arkansas clinic on Friday “to demand that clinicians stop providing surgical abortion care to many women”.
If the court does not block the directive, the groups argued that “many women will be forced to delay their access to abortion (thereby unnecessarily increasing the risk to their health and well-being)”.
Rutledge “has declared that she will wholeheartedly defend the directive from the Department of Health,” Amanda Priest, director of communications for Rutledge, told CNN on Monday. “She is currently examining the documents filed by Little Rock Family Planning to determine the next steps.”
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_us/~3/kVLTh7A5Zsc/index.html