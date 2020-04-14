Arkansas sued for restricting access to abortion during coronavirus

Because the state-imposed limit on abortion “imposes a ban on pre-life abortion – and places a heavy burden on women who seek an abortion in Arkansas with little or no medical or safety benefit – the ban violates … the complainants’ privacy rights guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, “lawyers for the clinic at Little Rock Family Planning Services wrote on Monday. the Thomas Tvedten Clinic and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The challenge comes from an Arkansas health department ordered dictate that procedures “which can be safely rescheduled must be rescheduled to an appropriate future date”, except in cases to prevent death, permanent physical damage or progression of a patient’s illness.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office said the order applies to “any type of abortion that is not immediately medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother “, Rutledge promising” decisive action “for those who break the ordinance.

Claimants’ lawyers said in court documents that officials from the public health department came to an Arkansas clinic on Friday “to demand that clinicians stop providing surgical abortion care to many women”.