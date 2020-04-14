Anthony Scaramucci denies suing hedge funds for losses

Anthony Scaramucci is not in the mood to sue anyone right now.

Reports surfaced on Monday that its Skybridge Capital flagship fund had suffered a 22.5% loss last month as markets cratered and that Scaramucci was planning to press charges against other funds responsible for its losses.

The carnage caused by COVID-19 left the flagship fund with $ 3.9 billion in assets at the end of March, according to a source close to the fund.

But Scaramucci – most famous for his bumpy 10-day stint as President Trump’s communications director at the White House – told the Post that he was not in a contentious mood.

“I haven’t been in a single lawsuit in 31 years,” Scaramucci, also known as The Mooch, wrote in an email. “I don’t intend to have any now.”

However, neither Scaramucci nor sources close to Skybridge have disputed that the fund of funds has suffered heavy losses, with coronavirus hitting the hedge fund industry, particularly in the credit markets, where Skybridge is heavily invested.

Scaramucci, the flashy and outspoken entrepreneur who has organized the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas for years, was one of the first financiers to see the seriousness of COVID-19.

As The Post reported, Scaramucci told its 50 employees to move away from Skybridge’s 527 Madison Ave. March 10, ten days before Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the state foreclosure.

But that did not spare Scaramucci from financial difficulties, since Skybridge allocates its assets of $ 9.3 billion to other funds, instead of investing clients’ money directly.

According to the WSJ, Skybridge has been hit hard by its investment in structured credit – securities made up of various debts like mortgages and business loans that provide cash flow to investors when everyone is paying their bills. This strategy is not as harmonious, the economy closed to prevent the spread of a global pandemic once a century.

Some of the funds in which Skybridge has invested have even closed the door to the return of clients’ money, a decision that could lead to a trial of fund managers like Scaramucci, but insiders substantiate its claim, which doesn’t is not the case.

“This is absolutely not true,” said someone close to Skybridge. “The only trial he has ever been in is his divorce. Why would he be chasing someone right now? “

Aside from the procedural nightmare of launching lawsuits with mostly closed courts and legal offices, hedge fund experts tell The Post that suing a fund for losing money when markets fell 30% in a few days would not be seen well by the industry.

“It would be a very bad aspect for The Mooch,” said a manager who allocates with other funds. “He would have a hard time getting someone to take his money after something like this.”