Andrew Cuomo doesn’t think Trump will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci

Governor Andrew Cuomo gave resounding approval to Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday, saying that he “cannot imagine” that President Trump will fire the White House coronavirus expert.

“I think Dr. Fauci is great,” Cuomo said in his daily Albany press briefing. “I think the Americans trust him.

“As you walk through these unexplored waters, trying to feel your way and feel what the bottom looks like, I think it has been extraordinary.”

The governor was responding to a question about whether he feared Trump would divert Fauci, one of the country’s foremost infectious disease experts, from the federal team COVID-19.

Amid reports of behind-the-scenes tensions, Trump retweeted an article on Sunday in which the former GOP congress candidate wrote “#FireFauci”.

The original post criticized Fauci’s appearance on CNN on Sunday, in which he said that more lives could have been saved if the federal government had jumped on the coronavirus more urgently.

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape,” Trump wrote in his retweet. “I prohibited [travel from] China long before people speak.

Cuomo on Monday, however, expressed skepticism that the president would kick the widely respected Fauci on the brink of a pandemic that has killed more than 10,000 New Yorkers.

“I can’t imagine that,” he said. “With as crazy as things get in this world, and in Washington crazy, I can’t imagine it would happen.”

The White House is expected to hold a national press briefing on coronaviruses around 5 p.m. On Monday.