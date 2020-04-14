Amazon’s grocery alternative rejects new delivery customers

Amazon’s grocery delivery services will no longer accept new customers, at a time when locked-in buyers are desperately looking for alternatives to brick and mortar grocery stores.

Anyone who signs up from Monday will instead be added to a waiting list – with an indefinite waiting time.

Prior to the Sunday announcement, Amazon customers complained about the lack of available delivery times for Amazon Fresh or Amazon Prime Now, who purchases from Whole Foods stores across the country and delivers on the day of delivery. In an initial effort to mitigate delays, the Seattle-based e-commerce company added 70 new Whole Foods pickup points – up to 150 instead of 80.

Employees of Amazon Fresh and Prime Now buy from the retailer’s own warehouses, as well as from Whole Foods stores. The company also promises super-fast delivery within a few hours of ordering. In an apparent move to consolidate its supermarket services, Amazon last month suspended Prime Pantry delivery service, which only sells non-perishable products.

Since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, Amazon says that online ordering capacity has increased by more than 60%. But those who pay $ 119 a year for an Amazon Prime subscription have complained on social media about the delays and the lack of available delivery windows.

Amazon, which bought Whole Foods Market for $ 13.7 billion in 2017, said it also plans to shorten store hours to the public so their employees can have better access to fulfill orders. online grocery store. Some high-traffic locations will completely close the public, such as the Bryant Park store in New York, which emailed local customers Monday morning declaring that they will “be temporarily closed to focus on grocery deliveries”.

Other locations, including Columbus Circle, Midtown East or Union Square, remain open to all buyers.

Amazon’s 487 Whole Foods stores nationwide are already limit the number of buyers in the store at a timeand perform daily employee temperature checks and require workers to wear masks and gloves.

The company said it hopes to soon meet demand by adding more buyers to its list, and plans to launch a new feature that will give customers a chance to secure their virtual “online place” – so that deadlines delivery will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. , first served. Previously, Prime users could only hope to be lucky by buying at a time when a buyer was available.

Meanwhile, high profile protests from workers at Whole Foods and Amazon distribution centers are still underway, blaming their employer for unsafe working conditions. More than 50 Amazon warehouses and Whole Foods stores have reportedly confirmed COVID-19.

“We still anticipate that the combination of limited capacity due to social isolation and customer demand will continue to make it difficult to find available delivery windows for customers,” wrote Stephenie Landry, vice president of delivery. grocery store at Amazon, on the company’s blog. “If you are able to do so safely, we kindly encourage our customers who can to buy in person.”