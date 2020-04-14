Amazon’s boom continues with plans for 75,000 new hires, an hourly increase of $ 2

Amazon said Monday it plans to hire an additional 75,000 people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers, the coronavirus epidemic keeping Americans locked up in their homes and the demand for online orders.

As shoppers clean the shelves for fear of quarantine or product shortages, retailers rush to keep food and hygiene items in stock and have employees on hand for work or store delivery.

The e-commerce giant now plans to spend more than $ 500 million worldwide to raise workers’ wages during the pandemic, he said, up from a previous estimate of $ 350 million. Many workers will receive an extra $ 2 an hour, according to a report released Monday.

The new hiring is in addition to the 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers it recently hired to meet rising demand.

“We know that many people have been affected economically as jobs in areas such as hotels, restaurants and travel are lost or abandoned as part of this crisis and we invite anyone without a job to join us at Amazon until “to get things back to normal and their former employer to be able to bring them back,” the company said in a blog post.