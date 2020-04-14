Amazon lifts ban on non-essential products

Amazon lifted its ban on Monday preventing sellers from shipping non-essential items to its warehouses.

The move comes a month after Amazon told sellers it would only accept “staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand items” so it could focus on shipping essentials. during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon had cut back on what its sellers could ship to its warehouses after being inundated with orders amid panic purchases of coronaviruses. In some cases, the company’s two-day shipping service lasted up to a month, with employees of the giant’s order processing centers struggling to keep up with demand.

As demand for delivery continues to soar, Amazon now has more workers to take over. Last month, the tech company hired 100,000 more workers last month and plans to hire another 75,000 workers in April.

The Seattle-based company will however limit the number of items that third-party sellers can store in Amazon warehouses.

“Products will be limited in quantity to allow us to continue to prioritize products and protect employees, while ensuring that most business partners can ship goods to our facilities,” Amazon told The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon also announced Monday that it will extend its temporary $ 2 hike to more workers.

“We know that many people have been affected economically as jobs in areas such as hotels, restaurants and travel are lost or abandoned as part of this crisis and we invite anyone without a job to join us at Amazon until things go back to normal and their former employer is able to bring them back, “said Amazon in a blog post.

The hiring frenzy of Amazon comes after the company was severely criticized for the working conditions of its warehouse workers during the pandemic.

The company promised last week start testing warehouse workers for the coronavirus amid complaints that it hasn’t done enough to protect employees.

“To date, we have made more than 150 major process changes at sites around the world to ensure the health and safety of our teams,” said Amazon in a blog post, referring to the distribution of masks. employees and checking employee temperatures.

“A next step could be to regularly test all employees, including those who have no symptoms,” the company said while acknowledging the lack of testing.

The company said it wanted to start by “building incremental testing capacity”, using a team of “researchers and program managers from purchasing specialists and software engineers” who left their regular jobs to work on this initiative.

The company said it hopes to “start testing a small number of our front-line workers soon.”