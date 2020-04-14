Amazon fires workers who criticized warehouse working conditions

Amazon fired two activist employees who criticized the company’s treatment of warehouse workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The e-commerce colossus said he had boxed user experience designers Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa for “repeatedly violating internal policies”.

The two have criticized Amazon’s environmental policies and, more recently, have spoken out in favor of warehouse workers who say the company is not protecting them from the deadly virus.

“We support the right of every employee to criticize the working conditions of their employer, but that does not come with comprehensive immunity from all internal policies,” an Amazon spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Cunningham confirmed on Twitter that she and Costa had been chopped. Costa told the Washington Post that she was working from home on Friday when she heard the news on a video call with her teenage son in the next room.

“They were targeting the most visible leaders in an attempt to silence everyone,” Costa told the newspaper, which first reported on the layoffs.

The move came after Cunningham posted messages on Twitter amplifying criticism from Amazon workers that the warehouse conditions threatened to catch the coronavirus. She and Costa also offered to match donations up to $ 500 to support warehouse workers who were exposed to the virus.

Amazon had previously slapped Costa and Cunningham with warnings after publicly criticizing the company’s handling of environmental issues. Despite the warnings, they were among more than 350 Amazon workers who released statements in January accusing their employer of not fighting climate change and trying to silence public criticism.

Amazon policy prevents employees from talking about business activities without prior approval. The Seattle-based company defended the policy by saying it is similar to that of other large companies.

Amazon also sparked outrage last month when it dismissed Staten Island warehouse worker Chris Smalls after staging a protest to demand stronger protections for workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon said it was canned because it did not quarantine after contacting an employee who had the coronavirus, but Smalls said his dismissal was a reprisal for speaking.