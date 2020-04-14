Airlines hesitant to pay back part of federal bailout money

The airlines have received government condition sheets specifying that 70% of the funds paid to each company will be grants and 30% will be a low-interest loan, according to three sources in the aviation industry.

The first 100 million dollars paid to each airline will be a subsidy, and the 70-30 split applies to payments above that level, according to an aviation source. The airlines expected these funds – $ 25 billion for passenger airlines and $ 3 billion for freight airlines – to be fully subsidized that would not be returned.

The airlines said on Monday that the subsidies alone – rather than the combination – “were an important part of the job protection effort.”

“Direct funding of payroll assistance in the form of grants only is considerably more effective for our employees than a hybrid combination of instruments,” Airlines for America, which represents major carriers including American, said on Monday. Delta, Southwest and United.

He noted that the law provided for $ 25 billion for passenger airlines and $ 3 billion for freight airlines “in the form of intermediary funds” that airlines should use for payroll and employee benefits. . An additional $ 28 billion is available for loans for other expenses.

The group also said it “is looking at the terms to make sure the proposals meet legislative intent – to protect airline jobs until the end of September”.

The funds are subject to other conditions specified by Congress, such as prohibitions on share buybacks and layoffs, and limits on executive compensation. The government also cannot provide assistance to an airline considering bankruptcy.

Airlines and employee unions joined forces to urge the Treasury Department not to stock warrants with companies in exchange for payroll and subsidies.

A week ago, the government had to make its first payments. Faced with a 96% drop in the number of passengers, the airlines cut their schedules sharply and asked tens of thousands of employees to take leave without pay. Airlines have cut capacity by over 70% and flying flights only have about 1 in 10 seats, according to industry data.

“If wage subsidies are further delayed, our industry colleagues will lose their jobs and our aviation industry will collapse,” a coalition of unions representing pilots, flight attendants and other airline workers wrote on Friday. Aviation to Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin. . The re-employment of dismissed employees is accompanied by training and certification conditions.

And while the industry says it needs the funds, the airlines – like American – have reported that they are waiting for the conditions but expect them not to be “expensive”.

The National Air Carrier Association – with very low-cost airlines such as Allegiant, Frontier, Spirit and Sun Country among its members – said the government is “taking a pretty hard line” on the conditions, and that the airlines are currently considering offers internally.

“The impression that the Treasury has given is that there are not many negotiations to be done on the conditions. The Treasury is very attached to the conditions it proposes,” said George Novak, who heads the National Air Carrier Association. “I don’t feel like there is a lot to negotiate.”

Airlines that accept must then deal with logistical problems with the Treasury, said Novak, for example if the payment is made in one or more installments.

The Treasury Department said on Friday that it would not require small airlines receiving less than $ 100 million in aid to provide reimbursement guarantees. He said that many airlines in this category will benefit from less than $ 10 million.

The law requires all airlines receiving stimulus funds to maintain a minimum level of service to all current destinations. But Department of Transportation rules would allow airlines to count nearby airports as one destination.