Acting chief of intelligence shares Instagram post that seems to make fun of home stay orders

“Love it!” Grenell captioned the post.

This message directly contradicts the recommendations made by public health experts and government agencies – including Grenell’s own office.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called for “social distancing” – defined as “staying out of places where people meet or congregate” and “avoiding local public transportation” – even if you have no symptoms of the virus . as a way to slow the spread of the disease.

In response, the office of the director of national intelligence told CNN last month that it “reduces contact with staff through a variety of options, including staggered shifts, flexible hours and social distancing practices” .

“These actions are taken to maintain the safety, security and health of ODNI staff while continuing to meet the requirements of the mission,” said the office.

Currently, 97% of the country’s population is currently subject to home stay restrictions.

Later Monday, Grenell said on Twitter that the post meant he “is a fan of the constitution.”

When the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was asked to clarify Grenell’s thoughts on home orders and CDC directives, a spokesperson replied, “He said his job means he is a big fan of the Constitution “.

Grenell was unexpectedly recruited for his role in February while he was ambassador to Germany.

His intelligence resume – or lack thereof, in intelligence – and his reputation as a fierce loyalist to President Donald Trump are anything but the standard rate for a director of national intelligence, even the acting one and should be a replacement temporary as the president attempts to confirm a chief of permanent intelligence.

Former administration official called Grenell’s appointment “troubling development” given the lack of intelligence experience and his background.

“He tended to work freelance on political matters and he moved away from many of the directives he received from Washington,” said the former official.