Aaron Hicks of the Yankees takes stock of his recovery from Tommy John

Aaron Hicks is progressing in his recovery after an off-season Tommy John operation.

The central defender told YES network in an interview that aired on Monday, he started swinging last week “with a regular bat and a fungo, so things went well.”

He also started and does physiotherapy three times a week at his home in Arizona.

On top of that, Hicks is doing what almost everyone around baseball – and everywhere else – is doing thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Then I go back… home and spend some time watching TV and relaxing,” said Hicks.

If baseball returns in 2020, there is no guarantee that Hicks will return immediately. In 2018, Didi Gregorius also underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after the playoffs ended and struggled throughout last season.

Hicks was limited to 59 regular season games in 2019, hampered by lower back tension and then bending of the right elbow. He made an unexpected return to flexor tension in the playoffs, but ended up ripping his UCL.

He was just one of the Yankees’ outfield players in injury before the MLB season was turned upside down by COVID-19, as Giancarlo Stanton came out with calf tension and Aaron Judge had a broken rib and a partially collapsed lung.