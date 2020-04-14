A Virginia pastor who celebrated a religious service filled with coronavirus

He practiced what he preached – then he died of a coronavirus.

An evangelical pastor died of COVID-19 just a few weeks after proudly showing how crowded his church in Virginia was – and vowing to continue preaching “unless I’m in prison or in the hospital”.

In his last known in-person service on March 22, Archbishop Gerald O. Glenn asked his congregation at the New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Richmond to prove how many there were despite warnings against rallies of more than 10 people.

“I firmly believe that God is greater than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that, “he said, repeating the applause a second time, saying that” people are healed “in his church.

Fortunately by announcing that he was “controversial” by being “in violation” of security protocols – with “well over 10 people” at the church – he vowed to keep his church open “unless I am in prison or hospital ”.

“I am essential,” he said to remain open, saying, “I am a preacher – I speak to God!”

Sunday, his church announced “with an extremely painful and heavy heart” that the pastor died a week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

His wife Marcietia Glenn is also sick with the virus, along with church members offering their prayers.

Their daughter, Mar-Gerie Crawley, tell WTVR that his father initially dismissed his symptoms because he suffers from a condition that often leads to fever and infections.

She now urges everyone to stay home.

“It becomes very real for you,” she told WTVR after her parents’ diagnosis.

“I’m just begging people to understand the gravity and the gravity of it, because people say it’s not just for us, it’s for everyone around us.”