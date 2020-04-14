99-year-old war veteran raises $ 2.5 million through garden tours

Tom Moore, who turns 100 on April 30, launched the fundraising challenge last Thursday for NHS Charities Together, which raises funds for British hospitals, including staff, volunteers and patients affected by the coronavirus crisis.

He originally set a goal of raising £ 1,000 ($ 1,257) before his 100th birthday and travels 10 laps a day in his garden in Yorkshire, in the north of England.

But in 24 hours, he surpassed this goal and has since surpassed the £ 2,000,000 ($ 2,514,300) mark, and donations continue to flow.

It has so far completed 80 laps and plans to complete 100 laps by the end of Thursday.

Moore trained as a civil engineer before joining the British military during the Second World War, where he served in India, Indonesia and Great Britain. He later became managing director of a concrete manufacturer. Her daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore told CNN that her father was exercising daily after a recent partial hip replacement and suggested that he challenge himself to do it daily in order to raise funds. To raise awareness of fundraising, her son, Benji, 16, set up a Twitter account for his grandfather – who has now amassed more than 20,000 followers. “We installed it on April 8 and explained where the subscribers were and it read Twitter every day,” she said. She said he was “floored” by the donations, adding that he “was so impressed and thankful to the British public for his generosity.” Moore has lived with his daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren since the death of his wife in 2006. But, says his family, he continues to live independently at home and enjoys making his own meals. “He is stoic, humorous, rock solid and positive,” said his daughter. “He still believes that tomorrow is a better day, which is his new hashtag [on Twitter], and that’s how we were raised. “He is a hard worker and a clerk.”



Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/14/world/war-veteran-raises-millions-garden-scli-intl-gbr/index.html