5 things to know for April 14: Coronavirus, supplies, economy, storms, Nicaragua

1. Coronavirus
Experts hope that the worst of the coronavirus epidemic has passed in places like Germany and the United States. But the long-term consequences are just beginning. France says its national economy could contract by 8% due to the pandemic. In the UK, a third of all national health workers tested were positive for Covid-19. India has extended its national lockdown until May 3 to prevent the virus from picking up speed. In the United States, President Trump delivered a vitriolic briefing from the White House, disparaging critics of his administration’s management of the epidemic, claiming that he has “total” authority over how the country is recovering, and playing what some have described as a propaganda video framing his response under a positive day. He also has seemed to disagree with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s greatest immunologist, after Fauci acknowledged that earlier mitigation efforts could have saved more American lives. Follow the latest Covid-19 updates here.
2. Medical supplies
The United States goes far to obtain essential medical equipment for the fight against Covid-19. South Korea will provide 750,000 coronavirus tests after FEMA last week awarded contracts to manufacturers there. The Pentagon just announced $ 415 million contract for 60 decontamination units this will allow the reuse of N95 respiratory masks, which were extremely rare in the hard-hit regions of the country. To help stem shortage, Ford is the latest automaker to announce he will produce respiratory masks (and other equipment) for medical workers. Meanwhile, medical and health supply companies have asked the United States and China for tariff relief to keep important items like a hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes in stock.
3. Economy
American states are form regional coalitions to help fight the epidemic and hopefully reopen their local economies. In the northeast, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts will each appoint health and economic officials to form a task force. On the west coast, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington have agreed on a regional pact to coordinate their economic and health responses. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also said he would be in contact with the governors of Michigan and Wisconsin to try to work together in the upper high plains. Although governors and mayors have been at the forefront of efforts to stem the spread of coronaviruses, President Trump severely reprimanded heads of state in his White House speech, saying that when it comes to deciding when to open the country, his “authority is total”.
4. Southeast storms
A 1,200-mile stretch of deadly storms hit the southeast, killing at least 32 people in six states. At least 40 tornadoes have been reported from Texas to South Carolina, some covering approximately 100 miles of terrain. The ravages and sorrows caused by storms has been further compounded by the pandemic. First responders, already labeled Covid-19 emergencies, were inundated with calls. Food banks, already exhausted, had little to offer survivors. In some places, normal evacuation procedures had to be changed because the epidemic did not allow emergency shelters to be opened. However, emergency officials have made it clear that storm protection takes priority over social distancing guidelines.
5. Nicaragua
Where is the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega? While most world leaders have been at the forefront of conversations about the pandemic, Ortega has not been seen in public for more than 40 days. He was last seen in person at a televised military event on February 21, then virtually in an online conference call with other Central American leaders on March 12. The country’s approach to the pandemic has been greeted with concern by global health and human rights organizations. Schools remained open, rules of social distancing were absent, and social gatherings continued largely unabated. Human Rights Watch called the response “reckless” and criticized Ortega as “the only Latin American leader who has not made a single public announcement about how his government will deal with the pandemic.”
