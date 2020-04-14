5 things to know for April 14: Coronavirus, supplies, economy, storms, Nicaragua

Here’s what you need to know to Be quick and continue your day.

American states are form regional coalitions to help fight the epidemic and hopefully reopen their local economies. In the northeast, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts will each appoint health and economic officials to form a task force. On the west coast, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington have agreed on a regional pact to coordinate their economic and health responses. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also said he would be in contact with the governors of Michigan and Wisconsin to try to work together in the upper high plains. Although governors and mayors have been at the forefront of efforts to stem the spread of coronaviruses, President Trump severely reprimanded heads of state in his White House speech , saying that when it comes to deciding when to open the country, his “authority is total”.

A 1,200-mile stretch of deadly storms hit the southeast, killing at least 32 people in six states . At least 40 tornadoes have been reported from Texas to South Carolina, some covering approximately 100 miles of terrain. The ravages and sorrows caused by storms has been further compounded by the pandemic . First responders, already labeled Covid-19 emergencies, were inundated with calls. Food banks, already exhausted, had little to offer survivors. In some places, normal evacuation procedures had to be changed because the epidemic did not allow emergency shelters to be opened. However, emergency officials have made it clear that storm protection takes priority over social distancing guidelines.

Where is the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega? While most world leaders have been at the forefront of conversations about the pandemic, Ortega has not been seen in public for more than 40 days. He was last seen in person at a televised military event on February 21, then virtually in an online conference call with other Central American leaders on March 12. The country’s approach to the pandemic has been greeted with concern by global health and human rights organizations . Schools remained open, rules of social distancing were absent, and social gatherings continued largely unabated. Human Rights Watch called the response “reckless” and criticized Ortega as “the only Latin American leader who has not made a single public announcement about how his government will deal with the pandemic.”

80 million

That’s how many people will receive stimulus payments this week , by direct deposit, according to the Department of the Treasury.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We need you at the White House. I’ll do everything I can to make it happen, Joe.”

Bernie Sanders, de facto approving Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (By the way, Biden won , de facto approving Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (By the way, Biden won Wisconsin’s controversial primary which took place last week.)

