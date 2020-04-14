33-year-old Florida nurse dies after exposure to coronavirus

A 33-year-old Florida nurse was found dead at home after her husband said she had been exposed to the coronavirus without wearing proper protective gear, according to a report.

Danielle DiCenso, a traveling nurse, started to experience the symptoms of the virus after working a shift two weeks ago without a proper mask at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, her husband told the WPLG news station.

“She showed up for work one day and they didn’t have a mask for her,” said her husband, David DiCenso.

Danielle did a COVID-19 test but her results were inconclusive and she started to isolate herself in her family’s living room, WTCJ news station reported.

“It was a tough four or five day fight between that,” said her husband. “Her fever has skyrocketed, it has gone up in waves.”

But on Thursday, he found the lifeless body of his wife, who had no underlying health problems, reports said.

“Just by looking at her, I knew she was not herself alive,” David told WPLG. “She looked so peaceful. She looked like she had fallen asleep. “

He said he was “very crazy” that what he believed to be a lack of protective equipment had contributed to the death of his wife.

“I know full well that my wife would still be there right now if she received the proper protective equipment,” he told WTCJ.

David said she left behind a 4-year-old son, who was never able to say goodbye to him, according to reports.

“I am very upset,” he told WTCJ. “My 4 year old son will not have a mother.”

The Palmetto General Hospital did not respond to the request for comment, the WTCJ reported.