21 New York teachers died from coronavirus, said the Department of Education

“This is painful news for too many of our communities. Each issue represents a life, a member of one of our schools or offices, and the pain that their loved ones feel is unimaginable”, New York City School chancellor Richard Carranza said in a statement.
The deaths of DOE employees have been reported by their families.
They have not been confirmed as linked to coronavirus by the Ministry of Health because DOH no longer confirms individual cases due to community transmission, according to DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot.
In addition to the loss of teachers, DOE reported the deaths of 22 paraprofessionals, two administrators, one facility staff member, a guidance counselor, a food service staff member, and two central office staff.
“We will be there to support our students and staff in any way they need, including remote counseling in times of crisis and bereavement. We mourn these losses and will not forget the impact each person has had had on our DOE family, “said Carranza.
But Cuomo said no such decision has yet been made and that if it is, it will be coordinated with other parts of the state.
