21 New York teachers died from coronavirus, said the Department of Education

by April 14, 2020 Top News
“This is painful news for too many of our communities. Each issue represents a life, a member of one of our schools or offices, and the pain that their loved ones feel is unimaginable”, New York City School chancellor Richard Carranza said in a statement.

New York was the home of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, and the city was particularly affected. New York reported more than 106,000 cases of coronavirus and 6,182 deaths, according to the city’s website.

The deaths of DOE employees have been reported by their families.

They have not been confirmed as linked to coronavirus by the Ministry of Health because DOH no longer confirms individual cases due to community transmission, according to DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot.

In addition to the loss of teachers, DOE reported the deaths of 22 paraprofessionals, two administrators, one facility staff member, a guidance counselor, a food service staff member, and two central office staff.

“We will be there to support our students and staff in any way they need, including remote counseling in times of crisis and bereavement. We mourn these losses and will not forget the impact each person has had had on our DOE family, “said Carranza.

City mayor Bill de Blasio and governor Andrew Cuomo disagree when the city’s public schools open.
De Blasio said on Saturday that the city’s public school buildings will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Students continue to receive remote instructions, according to the city’s Ministry of Education.

But Cuomo said no such decision has yet been made and that if it is, it will be coordinated with other parts of the state.

CNN’s Mirna Alsharif contributed to this report.


Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/iyyjHtOGSjk/index.html

