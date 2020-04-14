21 New York teachers died from coronavirus, said the Department of Education

“This is painful news for too many of our communities. Each issue represents a life, a member of one of our schools or offices, and the pain that their loved ones feel is unimaginable”, New York City School chancellor Richard Carranza said in a statement.

New York was the home of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, and the city was particularly affected. New York reported more than 106,000 cases of coronavirus and 6,182 deaths, according to the city’s website.

The deaths of DOE employees have been reported by their families.

They have not been confirmed as linked to coronavirus by the Ministry of Health because DOH no longer confirms individual cases due to community transmission, according to DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot.