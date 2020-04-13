Yankees’ Higashioka is everything for MLB’s complicated “Arizona plan”

Yankees wide receiver Kyle Higashioka takes Post readers behind the scenes as he tries to prepare for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. As said to Ken Davidoff.

Hello again from Oregon. I still work, I continue to practice batting on the grass field of my stepfather. Still doing the blocking exercises with the help of my wife Alyse. I don’t want to get out of shape because we still have to be ready if we are called to play.

If they announce there will be a season, I will not start training harder. I am already at this level where I must be. I’m just waiting.

I know the “Arizona Plan” got a lot of attention last week, and my agents at the Beverly Hills Sports Council gave me the scoop on it. I would be happy to play baseball. I would be grateful if you could have even a partial season. It would give fans something to look forward to. I don’t know how many other live sports would be broadcast on television. This could give everyone a little escape. I don’t know anything about logistics, but I would feel very lucky to play this year if we have a season.

Unlike many Yankees players when we are not in a season, I always use a razor from time to time. I don’t like growing a ton of hair on my face. I keep my growth reduced to thatch. Whenever it reaches a certain length, it becomes quite irritating. I’m not quite shaved, but I don’t have a beard either. In Asian terms, I have three days of growth, but it’s like a week of growth for me, I’m on a different schedule.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

I keep in touch with a lot of teammates and also with guys from other teams. I became friends with Brad Miller last year when he spent time with Scranton. We talk a lot about football.

It took me a while to reach this point in my career. The Yankees picked me in the seventh round of the 2008 draft, the same year they picked Gerrit Cole, now my teammate, in the first round (he didn’t sign with us, of course). I think my journey has helped me deal with this situation, just as it has helped me to define myself as a player. I was never a guy who would get into a situation and dominate. Each time, it was always a case of failing first, then learning how to succeed and finally how to succeed.

There was a moment in 2012 when I played (Single-A) Tampa once a week, supporting Gary Sanchez. It was probably my lowest point, when I doubted my ability to do it. Then the following year, while supporting John Ryan Murphy in (Double-A) Trenton, I needed a Tommy John operation on my right elbow and I missed a year. After the 2014 season, however, I played in the Arizona Fall League as a taxi team player. Even though I only played six games, I hit 0.409. I was really crushing the ball. There are a lot of decent prospects in the fall league, and from there, I thought, “OK, I still have it. I just need to understand how to do it consistently. Since then, it has been an ascent, I would say.

I think my path helped a lot because it made me become more of a student of the game. I had to really learn in depth about all aspects of the game, just to be able to compete at the highest level, I think every year is getting better and better since I was first called in 2017, and if we play, this is the year it really happens. I felt that way in spring training.

I just hope we play.